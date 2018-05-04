Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man drives spear into wife's suspected lover

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
IN a series of bloody fights spanning 10 hours, a Chiredzi man allegedly drove a spear through the shoulder of a villager who suspected he was bedding his wife.

The victim died soon after admission at Chiredzi District Hospital.

Trynos Gundani (24) allegedly accosted Urayayi Chinyungure (30) of Village 6, Mukwasi area in Mkwasine on Thursday last week and accused him of having an affair with his wife, Susan.

A series of see-saw fights ensued, ultimately ending when Chinyungure allegedly speared Gundani on the right shoulder .

Both combatants were rushed to Chiredzi Hospital where they were admitted but Gundani died on the same day.

Masvingo police spokesperson Inspector Charity Mazula said the stabbing incident occurred on Thursday at around 6PM.

She said Gundani died while admitted to Chiredzi District Hospital together with Chinyungure who had also sustained injuries during the series of fights.

His body was taken to the same hospital mortuary for postmortem.

"I can confirm receiving a report of murder involving two villagers in Mkwasine, Chiredzi. One man accused the other of having had an extra-marital affair with his wife. The suspect has been arrested and is assisting police with investigations," said Insp Mazula.

She said Gundani first attacked Chinyungure at around 8AM.

"On Thursday, at around 8AM Gundani approached Urayayi who was herding cattle at a pasture. Armed with a machete, Gundani accused Urayayi of sleeping with his wife and threatened to kill him," said Insp Mazula.

Gundani, she said, allegedly felled Chinyungure with a punch on the left side of the mouth and he lost a tooth in the process.

Gundani allegedly frenziedly rained blows on a hapless Chinyungure who bled profusely.

A fellow villager, Mr Last Chimuka, heard the noise and rushed to the scene to restrain the two from fighting and they left for home.

At around 10AM, villagers said, Chinyungure armed himself with a spear and went to Gundani's homestead but his target locked himself inside a hut.

"Urayayi called him out several times and after failing to break down the door, he took Trynos' bicycle and left," said a villager who asked not to be named.

The villager said when Gundani realised that his bicycle was gone; he grabbed a machete and a hoe handle and stormed after Chinyungure.

"He threw the hoe handle and hit Urayayi on the shoulder. They grappled before separating, only to resume their battle around 6PM. That is when Chinyungure speared Gundani on the right shoulder. Gundani lost a lot of blood and fainted," said a villager.

Villagers rushed to make a formal police report and cops at Mkwasine Police Station rushed the two to Chiredzi District Hospital.

Gundani died soon after admission and police arrested Chinyungure on his hospital bed.

He is assisting police with investigations and will appear in court soon facing murder charges.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Spear, #Lover, #Man

Comments

Comforters for sale

Cattle breeding investment

Plan designers available

Golf for swap

Keyboard on sale

Honda fit for sale

Alumnium work on offer

Sofas on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Noah Manyika slams sham Zanu-PF primaries

8 mins ago | 16 Views

Sanctions needed to achieve Zimbabwe reforms?

12 mins ago | 43 Views

WATCH: Chamisa says he doesn't want ZBC access

50 mins ago | 456 Views

PHOTOS: Back to school

1 hr ago | 483 Views

+70 Zimbabwean farmers in Zambia yearn to return home

2 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Zimbabwe to get Grand Prix facilities?

2 hrs ago | 899 Views

Econet hails broadcast license in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 709 Views

Arthur Mutambara pursues fourth industrial revolution

3 hrs ago | 942 Views

Mujuru pledges one term rule

3 hrs ago | 713 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa, Prophet Mboro in same WhatsApp group?

4 hrs ago | 4035 Views

VPs now at Mnangagwa's mercy

5 hrs ago | 5741 Views

Coalition talks died with Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 1518 Views

Chamisa upsets non-Shona speakers in UK

5 hrs ago | 4577 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa prays for kid in wheelchair in UK

5 hrs ago | 2363 Views

Teachers dismiss salary hike reports

5 hrs ago | 1884 Views

Chamisa can't address in English

5 hrs ago | 4268 Views

Matibenga endorses Mujuru

6 hrs ago | 500 Views

MDC Alliance in discord over allocation of seats

6 hrs ago | 894 Views

Decentralise cattle branding, says Chief Maduna

6 hrs ago | 427 Views

Aspiring Zapu candidate promises constituency development policies

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mujuru, Khupe in pact. . . as Chamisa is snubbed

6 hrs ago | 1408 Views

'Zanu-PF manifesto populist scam'

6 hrs ago | 494 Views

Mlalazi new PDP spokesman

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zanu-PF manifesto a pie in the sky

6 hrs ago | 748 Views

MPs resume Parly business

6 hrs ago | 206 Views

Politicians must deliver on promises

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa plans nationwide tour to sell Zanu-PF manifesto

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

British investment will be secure under an MDC Alliance government

6 hrs ago | 526 Views

BCC mulls setting up mini solar farms

6 hrs ago | 231 Views

Emotions run high at Bongo burial

6 hrs ago | 1574 Views

Govt introduces digital cattle tracking system

6 hrs ago | 462 Views

The MDC-T / Alliance Midlands province - endorses Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda for vice president.

6 hrs ago | 562 Views

Teenagers arrested for gang rape

6 hrs ago | 858 Views

4th woman sues teacher for maintenance

6 hrs ago | 540 Views

Zanu-PF MP's driver arrested for violence

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

Chiwenga's sister burial tomorrow

6 hrs ago | 465 Views

MDC-T defers primaries amid G40/military links

6 hrs ago | 997 Views

Zanu-PF primaries a success, says Ziyambi

6 hrs ago | 117 Views

Chiefs get roads to their homes

6 hrs ago | 320 Views

Zimbabwe ready to regain tourism market share

6 hrs ago | 52 Views

Govt identifies investors for CSC

6 hrs ago | 619 Views

Mnangagwa flies out to Qatar

6 hrs ago | 396 Views

MDC Alliance's UK trip seeks to tarnish the country's image

6 hrs ago | 555 Views

MDC Alliance out to impress the British - Yeah, say why you 'failed to withdraw from flawed elections'

6 hrs ago | 422 Views

Dembare's Lloyd Mutasa fails 3-game ultimatum

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Goalkeeping howlers cost Bosso

6 hrs ago | 515 Views

Gweru City faces waste nightmare

6 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimra staffer in custody over $2m hit

6 hrs ago | 693 Views

Zanu-PF to officially announce candidates, reruns

6 hrs ago | 399 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days