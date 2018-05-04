Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Emotions run high at Bongo burial

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
A POPULAR cross-border transporter (umalayitsha) Bongani "Bongo" Ndlovu who was killed at a Bulawayo nightspot recently was buried yesterday at West Park Cemetery in the city in a highly emotional ceremony.

Bongo (42) died after he was allegedly attacked by Andrew Ndebele, Adrian Mguni, Thamsanqa Mlalazi and Mhlanguli Mguni at Zarah Lounge, a newly opened joint.

Two of the suspects, Adrian Mguni and Ndebele, have appeared in court facing a murder charge. They will appear again today.

A service was held at Doves Funeral Parlour in the city centre. The atmosphere was sombre with relatives and friends sobbing uncontrollably, some almost collapsing during body viewing.

Sixth Avenue and Josiah Tongogara Street where Doves Funeral Parlour is located became a no-go area as mourners' vehicles blocked the road.  Ndlovu is survived by a wife and four children.

Family spokesperson Mr Hillary Ndlovu-Tshuma said they were still struggling to accept that Bongo had died.

"We hope that justice will prevail and the murderers will be dealt with. None of his killers' relatives ever came to show remorse or mourn with us after what their children did," he said.

"It makes me sad that it's like they killed a cow and it's business as usual to them. Bongo was a transporter, businessman, and a fast thinker. We are saddened by his sudden passing," he said.

Speaking on behalf of omalayitsha, Mr Perci Masuku said Bongo was the one who had shown him the new nightspot, a day before his death.

"I was with him, the day before he died and he was supposed to go to South-Africa, but he kept on dragging his feet and ended up not travelling. He left his bag in my car and I left it at the Lounge and the following day (Saturday) he came to collect it and disaster struck," he said.

Bulawayo police spokesperson, Inspector Precious Simango said Adrian and Ndebele were with Thamsanqa Mlalazi and Mhlanguli Mguni drinking beer when an argument arose with the deceased and it later degenerated into a fist fight. "The four teamed up to assault Bongani Ndlovu who managed to escape in the company of a security guard and headed for Bulawayo Central Police Station to make a report but before he got there, he fell down and became unconscious. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the United Bulawayo Hospitals," said Insp Simango.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

B2800 on sale

Comforters for sale

Alumnium work on offer

House to rent available

Handbag sets on sale

For sale is vonyx speaker set

Solar systems on sale

Honda fit for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Noah Manyika slams sham Zanu-PF primaries

8 mins ago | 15 Views

Sanctions needed to achieve Zimbabwe reforms?

12 mins ago | 42 Views

WATCH: Chamisa says he doesn't want ZBC access

49 mins ago | 452 Views

PHOTOS: Back to school

1 hr ago | 479 Views

+70 Zimbabwean farmers in Zambia yearn to return home

2 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Zimbabwe to get Grand Prix facilities?

2 hrs ago | 895 Views

Econet hails broadcast license in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 706 Views

Arthur Mutambara pursues fourth industrial revolution

3 hrs ago | 942 Views

Mujuru pledges one term rule

3 hrs ago | 713 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa, Prophet Mboro in same WhatsApp group?

4 hrs ago | 4031 Views

VPs now at Mnangagwa's mercy

5 hrs ago | 5737 Views

Coalition talks died with Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Chamisa upsets non-Shona speakers in UK

5 hrs ago | 4576 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa prays for kid in wheelchair in UK

5 hrs ago | 2361 Views

Teachers dismiss salary hike reports

5 hrs ago | 1882 Views

Chamisa can't address in English

5 hrs ago | 4266 Views

Matibenga endorses Mujuru

6 hrs ago | 500 Views

MDC Alliance in discord over allocation of seats

6 hrs ago | 894 Views

Decentralise cattle branding, says Chief Maduna

6 hrs ago | 427 Views

Aspiring Zapu candidate promises constituency development policies

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mujuru, Khupe in pact. . . as Chamisa is snubbed

6 hrs ago | 1408 Views

'Zanu-PF manifesto populist scam'

6 hrs ago | 493 Views

Mlalazi new PDP spokesman

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zanu-PF manifesto a pie in the sky

6 hrs ago | 748 Views

MPs resume Parly business

6 hrs ago | 206 Views

Politicians must deliver on promises

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa plans nationwide tour to sell Zanu-PF manifesto

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

British investment will be secure under an MDC Alliance government

6 hrs ago | 526 Views

BCC mulls setting up mini solar farms

6 hrs ago | 231 Views

Govt introduces digital cattle tracking system

6 hrs ago | 462 Views

The MDC-T / Alliance Midlands province - endorses Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda for vice president.

6 hrs ago | 562 Views

Man drives spear into wife's suspected lover

6 hrs ago | 812 Views

Teenagers arrested for gang rape

6 hrs ago | 858 Views

4th woman sues teacher for maintenance

6 hrs ago | 540 Views

Zanu-PF MP's driver arrested for violence

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

Chiwenga's sister burial tomorrow

6 hrs ago | 465 Views

MDC-T defers primaries amid G40/military links

6 hrs ago | 997 Views

Zanu-PF primaries a success, says Ziyambi

6 hrs ago | 117 Views

Chiefs get roads to their homes

6 hrs ago | 320 Views

Zimbabwe ready to regain tourism market share

6 hrs ago | 52 Views

Govt identifies investors for CSC

6 hrs ago | 619 Views

Mnangagwa flies out to Qatar

6 hrs ago | 396 Views

MDC Alliance's UK trip seeks to tarnish the country's image

6 hrs ago | 554 Views

MDC Alliance out to impress the British - Yeah, say why you 'failed to withdraw from flawed elections'

6 hrs ago | 422 Views

Dembare's Lloyd Mutasa fails 3-game ultimatum

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Goalkeeping howlers cost Bosso

6 hrs ago | 515 Views

Gweru City faces waste nightmare

6 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimra staffer in custody over $2m hit

6 hrs ago | 693 Views

Zanu-PF to officially announce candidates, reruns

6 hrs ago | 399 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days