Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa plans nationwide tour to sell Zanu-PF manifesto

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa will soon travel around the country to meet people and unpack Government's programmes following the successful unveiling of Zanu-PF's 2018 Campaign and Election Manifesto in Harare on Friday.

In a statement on his official Facebook page on Friday, President Mnangagwa, who is Zanu-PF's presidential candidate for the forthcoming harmonised elections, said the manifesto outlines the party's vision for Zimbabwe in the new dispensation.

"The manifesto outlines our vision for the new Zimbabwe and the practical steps of how we will turn this vision into a reality. Over the next few months, I will be travelling around the country meeting my fellow Zimbabweans, and explaining our programme to all," he said.

The Zanu-PF 2018 campaign and manifesto is running under the theme: "Unite, Fight Corruption, develop, Re-engage and Create Jobs."

The business-friendly election manifesto seeks to promote investment and business growth in line with President Mnangagwa's vision to transform Zimbabwe into a middle income country by 2030.

In the manifesto, Zanu-PF said if given a new mandate, it would strive to achieve fiscal and debt sustainability and industrial and capacity utilisation of 90 percent by 2023.

Other targets include improving health delivery in line with Sustainable Development Goals by 2023, delivering 1,5 million medium-income housing units in the same period.

The manifesto will also seek to promote unity through capacitating the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission to execute its constitutional mandate in dealing with post independence era conflicts.

Zanu-PF outlined various measures to address economic sectors that include agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, infrastructure development, health and education to create a diversified economy.

The manifesto acknowledges the various challenges that the country has faced over the years that include MDC-engineered sanctions, corruption, State capture by the G40 cabal, HIV and Aids and rising cases of non-communicable diseases and climate change.  It however, commended Zimbabweans for their resilience.

Mnangagwa also took to the micro-blogging site Twitter yesterday and reiterated that the harmonised elections would be free and fair with Zanu-PF emerging victorious.

"The upcoming elections will be free and fair, and I am confident that with this ambitious and achievable plan for Zimbabwe, we will be victorious. The voice of the people is the voice of God!" he said.

Mnangagwa who is also Zanu-PF's First Secretary, has on several fora pledged to hold free, fair and non-violent elections this year, and to respect the outcome even if Zanu-PF loses.

In January during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, the President said international observers, including from the European Union, will be invited to monitor the elections as the country seeks to entrench its democracy. He said the observers would have unfettered access to every place.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

B2800 on sale

Comforters for sale

Alumnium work on offer

House to rent available

Handbag sets on sale

For sale is vonyx speaker set

Solar systems on sale

Honda fit for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Noah Manyika slams sham Zanu-PF primaries

8 mins ago | 12 Views

Sanctions needed to achieve Zimbabwe reforms?

12 mins ago | 40 Views

WATCH: Chamisa says he doesn't want ZBC access

49 mins ago | 444 Views

PHOTOS: Back to school

1 hr ago | 476 Views

+70 Zimbabwean farmers in Zambia yearn to return home

2 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Zimbabwe to get Grand Prix facilities?

2 hrs ago | 891 Views

Econet hails broadcast license in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 704 Views

Arthur Mutambara pursues fourth industrial revolution

3 hrs ago | 942 Views

Mujuru pledges one term rule

3 hrs ago | 711 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa, Prophet Mboro in same WhatsApp group?

4 hrs ago | 4024 Views

VPs now at Mnangagwa's mercy

5 hrs ago | 5729 Views

Coalition talks died with Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 1514 Views

Chamisa upsets non-Shona speakers in UK

5 hrs ago | 4569 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa prays for kid in wheelchair in UK

5 hrs ago | 2359 Views

Teachers dismiss salary hike reports

5 hrs ago | 1882 Views

Chamisa can't address in English

5 hrs ago | 4262 Views

Matibenga endorses Mujuru

6 hrs ago | 499 Views

MDC Alliance in discord over allocation of seats

6 hrs ago | 894 Views

Decentralise cattle branding, says Chief Maduna

6 hrs ago | 426 Views

Aspiring Zapu candidate promises constituency development policies

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mujuru, Khupe in pact. . . as Chamisa is snubbed

6 hrs ago | 1407 Views

'Zanu-PF manifesto populist scam'

6 hrs ago | 493 Views

Mlalazi new PDP spokesman

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zanu-PF manifesto a pie in the sky

6 hrs ago | 747 Views

MPs resume Parly business

6 hrs ago | 206 Views

Politicians must deliver on promises

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

British investment will be secure under an MDC Alliance government

6 hrs ago | 525 Views

BCC mulls setting up mini solar farms

6 hrs ago | 231 Views

Emotions run high at Bongo burial

6 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Govt introduces digital cattle tracking system

6 hrs ago | 462 Views

The MDC-T / Alliance Midlands province - endorses Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda for vice president.

6 hrs ago | 562 Views

Man drives spear into wife's suspected lover

6 hrs ago | 812 Views

Teenagers arrested for gang rape

6 hrs ago | 858 Views

4th woman sues teacher for maintenance

6 hrs ago | 539 Views

Zanu-PF MP's driver arrested for violence

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

Chiwenga's sister burial tomorrow

6 hrs ago | 464 Views

MDC-T defers primaries amid G40/military links

6 hrs ago | 996 Views

Zanu-PF primaries a success, says Ziyambi

6 hrs ago | 117 Views

Chiefs get roads to their homes

6 hrs ago | 320 Views

Zimbabwe ready to regain tourism market share

6 hrs ago | 52 Views

Govt identifies investors for CSC

6 hrs ago | 618 Views

Mnangagwa flies out to Qatar

6 hrs ago | 396 Views

MDC Alliance's UK trip seeks to tarnish the country's image

6 hrs ago | 553 Views

MDC Alliance out to impress the British - Yeah, say why you 'failed to withdraw from flawed elections'

6 hrs ago | 422 Views

Dembare's Lloyd Mutasa fails 3-game ultimatum

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

Goalkeeping howlers cost Bosso

6 hrs ago | 515 Views

Gweru City faces waste nightmare

6 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimra staffer in custody over $2m hit

6 hrs ago | 693 Views

Zanu-PF to officially announce candidates, reruns

6 hrs ago | 399 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days