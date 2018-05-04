MDC Alliance in discord over allocation of seats

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC Alliance partners in Bulawayo have reportedly clashed over the allocation of seats with Nelson Chamisa's MDC-T said to be grabbing some seats allocated to the Tendai Biti-led People's Democratic Party (PDP).Sources within the MDC Alliance said the contentious issue may dent relations between the MDC-T and the PDP.Southern Eye has gathered that the initial agreement was that the PDP would get Nkulumane constituency, which would be contested by lawyer Kucaca Phulu and Pumula, which would either be contested by Albert Mhlanga or Chelesile Mahlangu.The parties also agreed that PDP would have six wards in the city."But this agreement was revised after alliance members realised that if such procedure is followed, we will have challenges in holding campaigns and it would be a one-party campaign. So, it was then revised to a point where the allocation of wards to PDP was then decentralised to other constituencies," said the source."It was agreed that PDP takes ward 4 in Bulawayo East, ward 6 in Bulawayo South, ward 8 in Makokoba, ward 13 in Pelandaba- Mpopoma, ward 15 in Luveve and ward 29 in Magwegwe. Also PDP was allocated one proportional representation post in Bulawayo."PDP was also allocated the position of deputy mayor in Bulawayo if the Alliance wins.The sources said the MDC-T has reneged on its promises and wants to give PDP one ward against the agreement.Contacted for comment, PDP spokesperson, Jacob Mafume, professed ignorance over the fallout."I am not aware of that (complaint). However, the agreement has a way of being amended if need be," he said.PDP deputy spokesperson, Edwin Ndlovu, said the party had geared to field candidates in all areas it was allocated."We are waiting for a comprehensive report on the allocation of constituencies and wards by the alliance. At the moment we have nothing to say," he said.Ndlovu could not commit himself to commenting on the claims that MDC-T now intends to take some wards allocated to his party.Both MDC-T acting spokesperson Tabitha Khumalo and presidential spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka could not be reached for comment.