Coalition talks died with Tsvangirai
National Peoples Party president Joice Mujuru who is also the Peoples Rainbow Coalition leader Joice Mujuru has said since MDC leader Tsvangirai's death, no constructive engagements have been made between the parties towards achieving the grand coalition.
Tsvangirai died on February 14 2018.
His then deputy Nelson Chamisa is now leading the party amid disagreements within to that arrangement. He also leads the MDC alliance.
In a statement, the NPP secretary general Gift Nyandoro described the claims as the "wishes of populist and kindergarten" people.
"(The) NPP…wishes to set the record straight pertaining to mischievous falsehoods and lies being peddled and circulated in the social media to the effect that its leadership has resolved to join the MDC Alliance.
"NPP has not made such a resolution and no such meeting has ever occurred as alleged by the political prophets of doom," Nyandoro said.
"NPP is well aware of kinder garden political theatrics by political populists and opportunists who think that stage managing falsehoods would deter NPP from value driven processes."
"Regrettably finding one another is not a domain of social media exaggeration but is a preserve of appropriate channels if indeed such deliberations are to genuinely occur.
"To the best of its understanding NPP remain seized with a Memorandum of understanding signed between it and MDC-T. Since the death and burial of Dr Richard Morgan Tsvangirai there has never been resumption of constructive engagement by the parties involved except social media falsehoods of NPP having resolved to join MDC Alliance," said the strongly worded statement.
The NPP, Nyandoro said, remains a member of the People's Rainbow Coalition, which he added is open to further engagement with other "progressive opposition forces should circumstances demand."
Mujuru also launched her own presidential campaign code named #JoiceIsMyChoice Saturday-a sign she is ready to take the plunge and take on not only Chamisa but Zanu PF leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Source - Daily News