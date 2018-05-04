VPs now at Mnangagwa's mercy

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi could have done themselves a disservice by not participating in Zanu PF primary polls held last week as their political careers are now sorely at the mercy of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.Political analyst Shakespeare Hamauswa said even if Mnangagwa has the powers to sack a vice president at his will, he cannot afford to do so with deputies, considering the immense roles they played in his elevation to the position of president. Chiwenga who was army commander played that key role.More to follow..