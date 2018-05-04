News / National
Mujuru pledges one term rule
NATIONAL People's Party (NPP) leader Joice Mujuru has vowed to serve just one term if elected president saying it's time for the youth to take over has her generation has played its part.
According to NewZimbabwe.com, the former State vice president was addressing supporters at her Raylands Farm near Harare on Saturday during the launch of NPP's #JoiceIsMyChoice campaign ahead of elections expected this July.
She said the current national leadership had overstayed in power and now run out ideas about how to take the country forward.
"If I win the forthcoming elections I will serve for one term (and then) hand over to someone young within the ranks to take the party to take it to the next level.
"(But) he or she needs to be responsible with a credible record not those who think a political career is about being corrupt, abusing office and forgetting their responsibilities," she said.
Source - newzimbabwe