WATCH: Chamisa promise to give Mnangagwa his sister

by Social media
8 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T faction President and MDC Alliance presidential candidate  Nelson Chamisa said if President Emmerson Mnangagwa wins just 5% in a free election he will give him his sister.

Chamisa said, "If Mnangagwa wins 5% in a free election, I will give him my sister. I have a sister who just turned 18 and looking for a husband. I'm betting on this because I know it won't happen."





Source - social media

Comments

