WATCH: Chamisa promise to give Mnangagwa his sister
8 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T faction President and MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa said if President Emmerson Mnangagwa wins just 5% in a free election he will give him his sister.
Chamisa said, "If Mnangagwa wins 5% in a free election, I will give him my sister. I have a sister who just turned 18 and looking for a husband. I'm betting on this because I know it won't happen."
Chamisa saying if Mnangagwa wins just 5% in a free election he will give him his sister.— Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) May 6, 2018
His remark received loud cheers from supporters. pic.twitter.com/fNlnvP1yGC
Source - social media