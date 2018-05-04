WATCH: Chamisa promise to give Mnangagwa his sister

News / National

by Social media

Chamisa saying if Mnangagwa wins just 5% in a free election he will give him his sister.



His remark received loud cheers from supporters. pic.twitter.com/fNlnvP1yGC — Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) May 6, 2018

MDC-T faction President and MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa said if President Emmerson Mnangagwa wins just 5% in a free election he will give him his sister.Chamisa said, "If Mnangagwa wins 5% in a free election, I will give him my sister. I have a sister who just turned 18 and looking for a husband. I'm betting on this because I know it won't happen."