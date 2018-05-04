PHOTOS: Mnangagwa in Qatar

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who left Harare last night, has arrived in Doha, Qatar for a three day official visit.The President who was accompanied by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Perrance Shiri, the Minister of Finance Patrick Chinamasa, Minister of Industry and Cde Mike Bimha and the Minister of Mines and Mining Development Winston Chitando, was seen off at the Robert Mugabe International Airport By Vice President Retired General Dr Constantino Chiwenga and other senior government officials.The President is expected to see the Emir of Qatar today for discussions.