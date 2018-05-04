PHOTOS: New Mutare High Court

News / National

by sfm

The Manicaland High Court was officially opened by Acting President, Retired General Dr Constantino Chiwenga today.The official opening of the Mutare High Court saw Chiwenga highlighting the importance of the legal framework, particularly at a time Zimbabwe is keen to lure investors into the country.Dr Chiwenga noted that where the rule of law prevails, the nation benefits as investors will be easily swayed to make it their preferred destination.