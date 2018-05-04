Mutasa, Mushure fall out

News / National

by Staff reporter

Dynamos temperamental coach Lloyd Mutasa has reportedly now fallen out with his skipper Ocean Mushure, Dembare Dotcoms revealed.Mutasa's man management skills has always been described as poor by many has fallen out with several senior players and has been the case in most instances he has shown the exit door to the concerned individual.Stephen Alimenda, Carlos Rusere, Roderick Mutuma, Lincoln Zvasiya and Denver Mukamba have all been shown the door after falling out with Mutasa.After yesterday's defeat Mutasa confirmed that indeed he and Mushure had a misunderstanding that led to the skipper skipping 3days of training. Mushure never turned up the whole of last week.Phakamani is also another player that fans always ask why he is not featuring despite his undoubted talent. A source close to the Dynamos camp says Phakamani Dube has also fallen out of favour.