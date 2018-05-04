Khupe to launch manifesto, election campaign in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

Thokozani Khupe faction of the MDC-T has announced that it will launch its party manifesto and election campaign in Bulawayo this Saturday.This was revealed by the party's spokesperson Linda Masarira after the MDC-T National Standing Committee meeting held in Kwekwe yesterday."The National Standing Committee also endorsed the party manifesto and campaign regalia. This campaign machinery will be revealed at the party Election Campaign and Manifesto Launch on Saturday 12 May 2018 in Bulawayo," said Masarira in a statement."The National Standing Committee received an update on the candidate selection process from the National Chairperson. The first batch of candidates who have been endorsed unanimously will be revealed soon, followed by those where consensus building is still going on."The National Standing Committee also deployed all its members to expedite the process of candidate identification and nomination across the country," added the statement.