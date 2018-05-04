AFM leaders arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO senior Apostolic Faith Mission Craneborne Assembly leaders were yesterday arrested over disturbing their pastor from addressing church over his suspension.Assembly deputy pastor Micah Zamurawo and deacon only identified as Munikwa were taken to Braeside Police Station accused of inciting the church to stop suspended pastor, Phillimon Mamutse from reinstating himself following church position to suspend him.Pastor Mamutse produced a court order cancelling his suspension from discharging his duties leading to the arrest of the two.Pastor Mamutse told H-Metro that provincial overseer Amon Chinyemba delayed informing the church about the High Court Order following his appeal against the order."I am not allowed to speak to the press over church issues but since the issue has appeared in court and covered by the press let me give my side of the story," said Pastor Mamutse."Overseer Chinyemba suspended me some time back and I decided to engage my lawyer and the case was heard before a High Court Judge."Last Sunday, I stood up before the congregation to announce my reinstatement and my deputy Zamurawo and deacon Munikwa led the congregants to disturb my announcement."I was instructed to sit down there by violating the court order so they are being charged with contempt of court."They have influenced many that today (yesterday) few members attended the church since they were painting me with a black brush forcing me to engage police," said Pastor Mamutse.He added:"If you want to publish the story you can as well get hold of congregants who can give you finer details and avoid quoting me."Police followed church proceedings and some members decided to stay outside the church premises threatening to demonstrate if Pastor Mamutse was to be given chance to share a message.One of the church members, said:"We are sick and tired of this pastor."He is very corrupt and he is not following our doctrine because he is consulting sangomas."We wanted to manhandle him if he was to preach the word or to stand before the congregants."We want our Overseer to do his duties because he is genuine."Overseer had reassigned Mamutse to lead Shamar Assembly in Mbare but he felt it was a demotion leaving this big assembly."Another school of thought say the internal power struggle at the AFM has deepened as there are numerous scandals associated with the church.