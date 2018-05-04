Zanu-PF closes petition window

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF has closed the window for receiving petitions pertaining the conduct of last week's primary elections and made an amendment on the list of constituencies to have reruns.The Zanu-PF National Elections Commission, chaired by the party's National Political Commissar, Retired Lieutenant General Engelbert Rugeje, yesterday released a list of constituencies to have reruns after noting some irregularities during the internal polls last week.In a statement today, Zanu-PF has since added Kambuzuma constituency in Harare to the list, while a rerun will nolonger be held in Gutu East constituency.The Zanu-PF National Elections Commission declared Beritta Chikwama the winner in the Gutu East constituency and will represent the party in the forthcoming harmonised elections.The commission confirmed that it has closed the window for receiving petitions, and is now assessing petitions already handed in, in order to make appropriate decisions.