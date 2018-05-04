Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF official accused of sending death threats to rival

by Paul Ndou
6 hrs ago | Views
The Minister of State for Mashonaland Central advocate Martin Tafara Dinha who is currently licking political wounds after being defeated by Campion Mugweni in primary elections has been accused of sending death threats to his arch rival.

Mugweni confirmed the incident saying his life is in danger and he has changed his routine in a bid to save himself.

"My life is in danger, he (Dinha) has been sending life threatening messages to me and currently l have changed my life style so as to remain alive," said Mugweni.

The two have been fighting from the day Mugweni casted his curriculum vitae to represent Mazowe North hence Dinha reportedly felt threatened and the two allegedly caused a scene at the provincial offices.

Contacted for comment Dinha's phone was answered by his aid who said he was in a meeting and would return the call afterwards, which he never deed.

Apparently, Dinha stormed the provincial offices after losing the primaries fuming that he was not supposed to lose and he has blamed the police for failing to arrest Mugweni during their joint campaigns whom he accused of assaulting his supporters.

Apart from violence Dinha is being accused of sleeping with many party women chief among them Chief Makope's aid known as Mai Chiwunda who was subsequently fired after the shameful incident. 


Source - Byo24News

