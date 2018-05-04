12 machete wielding miners murder colleague

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Twelve suspected artisanal miners reportedly ganged up and murdered their colleague after a gold pit brawl in Bindura yesterday.Sources close to investigations allege Rufaro Magavhu (26) was murdered by twelve artisanal miners with machetes around 02:00hrs and a police report was filed leading to the arrest of one suspect Nyasha Chitsa (20)."We arrested Chitsa on allegations of being involved in the murder of Magavhu following a gold pit scuffle that had previously led to malicious damage of property belonging to Emmanuel Gwenya," said the source.Apparently Chitsa was ambushed by the twelve after he confronted them for their actions towards his friend (Gwenya) hence was attacked and a machete was recovered at the scene.Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson confirmed the case without giving more details saying they received the case and eleven people are on the run."We have that case but what l can only confirm as of now is we arrested one suspect and eleven more are on the run," he said before hanging up.Barely three days ago another artisanal miner was gruesomely murdered in Mazowe over a sex worker brawl on Friday.