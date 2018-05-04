Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF announces additional rerun

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF's National Elections Commission (NEC) yesterday ordered an additional rerun of elections in Kambuzuma Constituency.

However, there will not be a rerun in Gutu East (Masvingo province) as previously announced after the NEC declared Cde Beritta Chikwama the winner.

After an extraordinary Politburo meeting on Saturday, the ruling party announced that there would be reruns in 10 National Assembly constituencies where legitimate concerns were raised about the polling process.

In a statement yesterday, NEC chairperson Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje (Retired) said the window for receiving petitions closed yesterday at 5pm.

"Reference is made to our press statement on the Zanu-PF election reruns dated May 6, 2018. The National Elections Commission has made additional reruns in the following constituencies: in Harare, Kambuzuma.

"There will be no rerun in Gutu East. The Commission resolved that Beritta Chikwama was the winner. The window for receiving petitions closed on May 7, 2018 at 5pm. The Commission is currently seized with the task of assessing each petition with the view to make appropriate decisions," reads the statement.

Zanu-PF was supposed to officially announce its candidates last Friday at the party's 2018 election manifesto and campaign launch in Harare, but this was deferred to give the Politburo an opportunity to make a determination on grievances raised by losing aspirants.

The Politburo endorsed the candidature of just below 2 000 cadres who won intra-party primaries to represent the ruling party in the 2018 harmonised elections.

The nod was given to around 200 National Assembly aspirants, 60 Senate candidates, 60 Women's quota representatives, 48 provincial council hopefuls, and about 1 900 prospective local authority councillors.

A record number of more than 8 000 candidates took part in the internal polls.

Due to logistical challenges which affected the distribution of voting material to remote constituencies, the party managed to announce results from 190 out of the 210 constituencies.

Voters shut out a number of party bigwigs in the two-day elections.

Among some of the casualties were Cde Christopher Mushohwe, who failed to make it in Mutare West, as he was defeated by Cde Jennifani Muswere, while in Mutare South Cdes Nyasha Chikwinya, Freddy Kanzama and Godfrey Chikosi were all thumped by Cde Jeffrey Ngome.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Cowdray park 3beds mes $16 000

Keyboard on sale

House to rent available

Northend 3beds $70 000

House to rent

Clothing bales on sale

On sale is vw polo

Ml320cdi 2007


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Of Statesmen, puny politicians and the 2018 elections

15 mins ago | 28 Views

Chamisa tramples the constitution and shows electorate the middle finger.

45 mins ago | 392 Views

It's good for our generation to groom, front Chamisa if we want Ebay in Silobela

48 mins ago | 215 Views

Grilling of Mugabe over Zim diamond corruption delayed

52 mins ago | 184 Views

South Africa says country ready to host 2018 Africa Investment Forum

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Tafadzwa Musekiwa resurfaces and label MDC-T candidates useless

1 hr ago | 905 Views

Kasukuwere bounces back, expected in the country any time

2 hrs ago | 2930 Views

Rugeje in Zanu-PF primaries bribery storm

2 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Chamisa threatens national shutdown

2 hrs ago | 1308 Views

Running with Mother explores Gukarahundi atrocities

2 hrs ago | 373 Views

Zanu-PF activist fled with ballot box

2 hrs ago | 651 Views

Mutsvangwa promised a bloody nose in the re-run

2 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Teachers reject paltry 10% pay hike

2 hrs ago | 638 Views

Khupe to unveil first batch of candidates

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Chiwenga says, 'No sacred cows on graft'

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Chivayo's partners blacklisted

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

School of Mines chief executive sent on forced leave

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Crocodile attacks tourists canoeing in Zambezi River

2 hrs ago | 335 Views

Makokoba re-run snub, candidates warn of Zanu-PF loss

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

Man jailed over false rape charge

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

MDC-T threaten to sue ZEC

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

The speech Chamisa must have delivered in UK

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Banks urged to offer affordable financial services

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zanu-PF manifesto clearest indicator nothing will change

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

See the Inside Heart of a Mercenary: Zanu-Pf campaign machinery unveiled

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Opposition are failing 'to pile pressure' for reforms, says Deredza - expected, they are incompetent to the core

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Mujuru, Khupe heading towards Zimbabwe's political cemetery

2 hrs ago | 362 Views

MDC-T statement on the progress around the candidate selection process

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Armed robbery suspect remanded, 3 relatives to be sentenced today

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

CIO grilled over diamond operations

2 hrs ago | 352 Views

MDC-T avoids primary elections

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

Cops seek relatives of man found dead in storm drain

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

$400 fine for $9 000 fraud

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Hwange wives still protesting, 3 months on

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe losing millions in border scandal

3 hrs ago | 393 Views

Chamisa slamed by gender activists

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa calls for unity ahead of elections

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

WATCH: Madlela 'speaks' to Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament resumes sitting today

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Carl Ncube's wife hospitalised

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

'Senior players will ruin Bosso's ECD project'

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Polygamous groundsman in maintenance storm

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Married man 'rapes' girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 368 Views

Crocodile attack couple speaks

3 hrs ago | 383 Views

Why the MDC Alliance will lose

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

Chamisa's dangerous post-fact politics

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zanu-PF promise farms and stands for women, youths

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Hwange town up for sale?

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zanu-PF pledges to clamp down on land barons

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Bid to bribe judge backfires

3 hrs ago | 227 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days