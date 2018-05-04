Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa admin wins international admiration

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE new administration headed by President Mnangagwa has won international admiration for rolling out freedoms never experienced in the country in many years.

In a report by one of the world's top media organisations, Associated Press, which has been syndicated by other international media organisations, President Mnangagwa was commended for changing the direction of the country from the days of former President Mr Robert Mugabe.

"Mnangagwa promised democratic reforms when he took over in November after Mugabe resigned under pressure from the military, ruling party and the public. Many have been closely watching Mugabe's former deputy ever since for proof that he means it.

"Arrests of political activists and opposition officials, once routine during Mugabe's rule, have significantly slowed. The opposition has been holding campaign rallies without interference, unlike in the past.

"Freedom of speech has remarkably improved, with Zimbabweans openly criticising the Government without fear of retribution, especially in urban areas," read the report.

The publication commended President Mnangagwa's public criticism of the use of police officers as polling agents in the recent Zanu-PF primary elections.

"Mnangagwa has received widespread support for that and similar gestures," read the report.

Among other signs of change noted by the AP were the return of Chimurenga music guru, Thomas Mapfumo, who arrived in Zimbabwe last month from exile in the United States to perform in front of tens of thousands of people in Harare and the granting of South African group Freshlyground permission to perform at the Harare International Festival of the Arts (Hifa).

The group had been banned after producing a song deemed to have been critical of Mr Mugabe.

"His government has legalised marijuana farming for medicinal and scientific purposes. It allowed commercial sex workers to exhibit at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, an event officially opened by Mnangagwa himself, as a way to educate the public about their work and safe sexual practices," reported the AP.

Responding to the media reports, President Mnangagwa said his Government was committed to keeping the promise of observing and protecting the freedoms of Zimbabweans.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Mnangagwa, #ZITF, #Admin

Comments

Cowdray park 3beds mes $16 000

Keyboard on sale

House to rent available

Northend 3beds $70 000

House to rent

Clothing bales on sale

On sale is vw polo

Ml320cdi 2007


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Of Statesmen, puny politicians and the 2018 elections

15 mins ago | 30 Views

Chamisa tramples the constitution and shows electorate the middle finger.

45 mins ago | 395 Views

It's good for our generation to groom, front Chamisa if we want Ebay in Silobela

49 mins ago | 216 Views

Grilling of Mugabe over Zim diamond corruption delayed

52 mins ago | 184 Views

South Africa says country ready to host 2018 Africa Investment Forum

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Tafadzwa Musekiwa resurfaces and label MDC-T candidates useless

1 hr ago | 906 Views

Kasukuwere bounces back, expected in the country any time

2 hrs ago | 2934 Views

Rugeje in Zanu-PF primaries bribery storm

2 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Chamisa threatens national shutdown

2 hrs ago | 1309 Views

Running with Mother explores Gukarahundi atrocities

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

Zanu-PF activist fled with ballot box

2 hrs ago | 651 Views

Mutsvangwa promised a bloody nose in the re-run

2 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Teachers reject paltry 10% pay hike

2 hrs ago | 639 Views

Khupe to unveil first batch of candidates

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Chiwenga says, 'No sacred cows on graft'

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Chivayo's partners blacklisted

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

School of Mines chief executive sent on forced leave

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Crocodile attacks tourists canoeing in Zambezi River

2 hrs ago | 335 Views

Makokoba re-run snub, candidates warn of Zanu-PF loss

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

Man jailed over false rape charge

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

MDC-T threaten to sue ZEC

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

The speech Chamisa must have delivered in UK

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Banks urged to offer affordable financial services

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zanu-PF manifesto clearest indicator nothing will change

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

See the Inside Heart of a Mercenary: Zanu-Pf campaign machinery unveiled

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Opposition are failing 'to pile pressure' for reforms, says Deredza - expected, they are incompetent to the core

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Mujuru, Khupe heading towards Zimbabwe's political cemetery

2 hrs ago | 362 Views

MDC-T statement on the progress around the candidate selection process

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Armed robbery suspect remanded, 3 relatives to be sentenced today

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

CIO grilled over diamond operations

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

MDC-T avoids primary elections

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

Cops seek relatives of man found dead in storm drain

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

$400 fine for $9 000 fraud

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Hwange wives still protesting, 3 months on

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe losing millions in border scandal

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

Chamisa slamed by gender activists

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa calls for unity ahead of elections

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

WATCH: Madlela 'speaks' to Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament resumes sitting today

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Carl Ncube's wife hospitalised

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

'Senior players will ruin Bosso's ECD project'

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Polygamous groundsman in maintenance storm

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Married man 'rapes' girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 368 Views

Crocodile attack couple speaks

3 hrs ago | 383 Views

Why the MDC Alliance will lose

3 hrs ago | 387 Views

Chamisa's dangerous post-fact politics

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zanu-PF promise farms and stands for women, youths

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Hwange town up for sale?

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zanu-PF pledges to clamp down on land barons

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Bid to bribe judge backfires

3 hrs ago | 227 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days