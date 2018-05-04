Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa meets Qatari Emir

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa greets a Qatari official ahead of his meeting with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha yesterday. - (Picture by Presidential Photographer Joseph Nyadzayo)
President Mnangagwa yesterday met the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as the country began its first high-level engagement with one of the richest countries in the world.

Soon after the meeting at the Royal Palace here, the two leaders witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement by Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa and his Qatari counterpart, Ali Shareef al-Emadi, to enhance bilateral and economic cooperation.

Presidential spokesperson Mr George Charamba said unlike other investors, Qatar will send a business delegation to Zimbabwe before the harmonised elections.

"Qatar is also sending a business delegation to scout for investment in Zimbabwe. What is significant is that this mission will come to the country before elections, unlike other investors that have only said they will come post-elections. You should also note that in terms of capital, Qatar is up there with the best in the world," he said.

Mines and Mining Development Minister Mr Winston Chitando; Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Minister Perrance Shiri; Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mangudya and other Cabinet Ministers also held meetings to unlock opportunities in their respective portfolios.

Briefing journalists after the meeting with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Minister Chinamasa said the two countries, which are exploring new areas of cooperation, have agreed to implement the signed deals immediately.

"We have agreed that we negotiate and conclude a Bilateral Investment Protection Agreement.

"We have also agreed to negotiate and conclude a double avoidance of taxation agreement. These are matters we are going to pursue more immediately.

"As you may know, His Excellency, President Mnangagwa, has had a meeting with His Royal Highness. I was able to sign an economic and technical agreement with my counterpart. We also have bilateral meetings which are going on and we are focusing on economic cooperation," he said.

Minister Chinamasa said possible areas of cooperation include energy, infrastructure and tourism.

"At the moment, we are trying to identify areas of cooperation and we are looking at power generation, which could include gas or coal or hydro, infrastructure and tourism.

"Those are the areas which we will focus on as we develop the relationship, as this is our first contact with Qatar.

"Business is about relationships; we have to develop relationships before we can realise the outcomes that we so desire. These are first contacts and I am hopeful and quite optimistic that this first contact will develop into a full-blown economic relationship," he said.

According to Minister Chinamasa, President Mnangagwa had accepted the Qatari leader's invitation as part of the new administration's thrust to engage with the global community.

"This is an invitation we were ready to accept in order to promote the economic recovery of our country."

Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando said Qatar has shown a huge interest in Zimbabwe's energy resources.

"They have an appetite for energy resources which we have. They also have an entity called Mining Investment Cooperation, which focuses on mining investments in Africa and I am meeting them later," he said.

Qatar is one of the richest countries in the world with a per capita income (total income (GDP) divided by size of population) of US$124 927.

With more than 25 billion barrels in oil reserves and the world's third-largest natural gas reserves, Qatar has also strengthened sectors such as manufacturing, construction and financial services.

The Gulf nation is set to host the 2022 World Cup.

Zimbabwe has natural gas reserves in Lupane, which are currently unexploited.

Later on, President Mnangagwa toured the Katara Cultural Village, which is a major tourist attraction in Qatar.

Speaking after touring the cultural village, the President said: "I have already made my observation that this is a unique preservation of culture both for current and future generations. They will say indeed the generations that have gone before us have preserved the culture of our people. This is excellent work and I am impressed."

Qatar boasts of some of the world's best infrastructure.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Mnanagwa, #Qatar, #Emir

Comments

Northend 3beds $70 000

Clothing bales on sale

Keyboard on sale

Ml320cdi 2007

Cattle breeding investment

Extra lessons on offerb

Sofas on sale

On sale is vw polo


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Chamisa tramples the constitution and shows electorate the middle finger.

25 mins ago | 175 Views

It's good for our generation to groom, front Chamisa if we want Ebay in Silobela

28 mins ago | 93 Views

Grilling of Mugabe over Zim diamond corruption delayed

32 mins ago | 89 Views

South Africa says country ready to host 2018 Africa Investment Forum

43 mins ago | 44 Views

Tafadzwa Musekiwa resurfaces and label MDC-T candidates useless

54 mins ago | 657 Views

Kasukuwere bounces back, expected in the country any time

1 hr ago | 2375 Views

Rugeje in Zanu-PF primaries bribery storm

1 hr ago | 956 Views

Chamisa threatens national shutdown

2 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Running with Mother explores Gukarahundi atrocities

2 hrs ago | 338 Views

Zanu-PF activist fled with ballot box

2 hrs ago | 576 Views

Mutsvangwa promised a bloody nose in the re-run

2 hrs ago | 952 Views

Teachers reject paltry 10% pay hike

2 hrs ago | 564 Views

Khupe to unveil first batch of candidates

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

Chiwenga says, 'No sacred cows on graft'

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Chivayo's partners blacklisted

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

School of Mines chief executive sent on forced leave

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Crocodile attacks tourists canoeing in Zambezi River

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

Makokoba re-run snub, candidates warn of Zanu-PF loss

2 hrs ago | 346 Views

Man jailed over false rape charge

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

MDC-T threaten to sue ZEC

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

The speech Chamisa must have delivered in UK

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Banks urged to offer affordable financial services

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zanu-PF manifesto clearest indicator nothing will change

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

See the Inside Heart of a Mercenary: Zanu-Pf campaign machinery unveiled

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Opposition are failing 'to pile pressure' for reforms, says Deredza - expected, they are incompetent to the core

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mujuru, Khupe heading towards Zimbabwe's political cemetery

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

MDC-T statement on the progress around the candidate selection process

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Armed robbery suspect remanded, 3 relatives to be sentenced today

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

CIO grilled over diamond operations

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

MDC-T avoids primary elections

2 hrs ago | 372 Views

Cops seek relatives of man found dead in storm drain

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

$400 fine for $9 000 fraud

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Hwange wives still protesting, 3 months on

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe losing millions in border scandal

2 hrs ago | 361 Views

Chamisa slamed by gender activists

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mnangagwa calls for unity ahead of elections

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

WATCH: Madlela 'speaks' to Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament resumes sitting today

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Carl Ncube's wife hospitalised

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

'Senior players will ruin Bosso's ECD project'

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Polygamous groundsman in maintenance storm

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Married man 'rapes' girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 336 Views

Crocodile attack couple speaks

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

Why the MDC Alliance will lose

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

Chamisa's dangerous post-fact politics

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zanu-PF promise farms and stands for women, youths

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Hwange town up for sale?

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zanu-PF pledges to clamp down on land barons

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Bid to bribe judge backfires

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zanu-PF Masvingo to convene an emergency meeting

2 hrs ago | 117 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days