Man jailed for raing, impregnating niece

A man from Makoni District, Manicaland, was jailed for 25 years after he raped, impregnated and forced his teenage niece to take some herbs to abort the pregnancy.The 25-year-old convict (who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim) was initially jailed for 30 years after he was convicted of rape by magistrate Mr Kingstone Chipadza, before he set aside five years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence in the near future.State counsel Mr Tirivanhu Mutyasira told the court that sometime in 2013, the man sneaked into his 16-year-old niece's bed without invitation.The teenager informed her grandmother who subsequently reprimanded the man. On another day, during the same year, the man also joined his niece in her bed and raped her. He did the same the next day and threatened her with death if she revealed the rape to anyone.He left the village sometime in 2013 and returned two years later. The court heard that he continued raping her until December 2017.Mr Mutyasira said the crime was exposed in January 2018 when the teenager fell pregnant.