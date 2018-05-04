Latest News Editor's Choice


Husband basher thrown behind bars

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
A Shurugwi woman who assaulted her husband over infidelity has been slapped with a six-month prison term.

Ruzvidzo Mdala (32) of Makusha suburb, who is no stranger to the courts, was fined $30 in July last year for assaulting her mother-in-law whom she accused of harbouring her husband's girlfriend.

She pleaded not guilty to domestic violence when she appeared before Shurugwi Resident Magistrate Mr Sangster Tavengwa, after she assaulted her husband Chefundi Mdala (36) with a pack of frozen meat, a 2-litre bottle of frozen water and a pot.

She was, however, found guilty after a full trial. Mr Tavengwa castigated Mdala for being unrepentant, saying a custodial sentence was suitable for people like her.

"The last time you were here, you were charged with assault after you beat up your mother-in-law whom you accused of harbouring your husband's girlfriend. You were fined $30 and warned not to be involved in a similar offence within five years, but you defied the court's order.

"A custodial sentence is suitable for people like you, who take these courts for granted and do not repent. You are therefore sentenced to six months imprisonment," he said.

Agreed facts are that on April 28 at 8pm in Makusha, Shurugwi, Chefundi arrived home from work and his wife showed him a cellphone message conversation, which she had with his girlfriend. A heated argument ensued between the two and Ruzvidzo took a 2-litre bottle filled with water from the refrigerator and struck Chefundi once on the left cheek.

She also took frozen meat form the refrigerator and used it to assault her husband before taking a hot pot from the stove and threw it at him.

She also threw a glass at Chefundi but it was blocked by the couple's daughter who also helped her father escape from her vicious mother, through the window.

Mr Pride Gomera prosecuted.

Source - the herald
