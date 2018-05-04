Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF pledges to clamp down on land barons

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The ZANU-PF Government says it will put an end to irregular allocations of land and development of shanty towns if re-elected in the forthcoming 2018 harmonised elections.

In its 2018 election manifesto launched last week, the ruling party said it will also eliminate all forms of land baronage as well as prosecute all those who abused their positions of authority to fleece unsuspecting home seekers.

According to the manifesto, "ZANU-PF will put an end to irregular allocations of land and development of shanty towns by the MDC controlled councils."

ZANU-PF will "eliminate all forms of land baronage and ensure that all land barons and errant council official who fleeced unsuspecting home seekers are brought to account".

The ruling party is however not waiting until after the elections as President Mnangagwa has already appointed a six-member commission of inquiry on urban land to clamp down on land barons who illegally parcelled out vast tracts of State land across the country.

The commission, led by High Court judge Justice Tendai Uchena, was sworn-in at State House in Harare in early February this year.

President Mnangagwa said the commission would be mandated to investigate and identify all State land in and around urban areas that was acquired and allocated to the Local Government ministry for public development since 2005.

As part of the manifesto ZANU-PF is also looking at regularising all urban land allocation, with title deeds being given to all the beneficiaries. This is already part of the land commission's mandate which is to investigate and ascertain the status of land in terms of ownership, occupation and development, investigate methods of acquisition and/or allocation by current occupants or owners of such land and ascertain actors involved in the allocation, occupation or use of such land.

The manifesto also speaks to the need to realign the service provision standards in all new areas that include water reticulation, electricity, roads and other support infrastructure.

In support of the youth, women war veterans, disabled and the vulnerable members of society for the people, the ruling Party plans to avail more land and houses for urban allocation.

"The urban housing backlog will be dramatically reduced by among other interventions, urgently regularising the tenure of urban dwellers that were allocated housing and commercial stands on peri-urban farms," says ZANU-PF.

In an effort to maximise on space the ZANU-PF Government plans to put more emphasis on high rise buildings .

"In line with building a world class economy, future housing development will be upwards."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Land, #Barons

Comments

Cowdray park 3beds mes $16 000

Clothing bales on sale

Ml320cdi 2007

House to rent available

Northend 3beds $70 000

Extra lessons on offerb

Quantum on sale

Comforters for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Of Statesmen, puny politicians and the 2018 elections

9 mins ago | 15 Views

Chamisa tramples the constitution and shows electorate the middle finger.

39 mins ago | 331 Views

It's good for our generation to groom, front Chamisa if we want Ebay in Silobela

43 mins ago | 182 Views

Grilling of Mugabe over Zim diamond corruption delayed

46 mins ago | 157 Views

South Africa says country ready to host 2018 Africa Investment Forum

57 mins ago | 58 Views

Tafadzwa Musekiwa resurfaces and label MDC-T candidates useless

1 hr ago | 823 Views

Kasukuwere bounces back, expected in the country any time

2 hrs ago | 2769 Views

Rugeje in Zanu-PF primaries bribery storm

2 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Chamisa threatens national shutdown

2 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Running with Mother explores Gukarahundi atrocities

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zanu-PF activist fled with ballot box

2 hrs ago | 631 Views

Mutsvangwa promised a bloody nose in the re-run

2 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Teachers reject paltry 10% pay hike

2 hrs ago | 621 Views

Khupe to unveil first batch of candidates

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

Chiwenga says, 'No sacred cows on graft'

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Chivayo's partners blacklisted

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

School of Mines chief executive sent on forced leave

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

Crocodile attacks tourists canoeing in Zambezi River

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

Makokoba re-run snub, candidates warn of Zanu-PF loss

2 hrs ago | 392 Views

Man jailed over false rape charge

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

MDC-T threaten to sue ZEC

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

The speech Chamisa must have delivered in UK

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Banks urged to offer affordable financial services

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zanu-PF manifesto clearest indicator nothing will change

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

See the Inside Heart of a Mercenary: Zanu-Pf campaign machinery unveiled

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Opposition are failing 'to pile pressure' for reforms, says Deredza - expected, they are incompetent to the core

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mujuru, Khupe heading towards Zimbabwe's political cemetery

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

MDC-T statement on the progress around the candidate selection process

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Armed robbery suspect remanded, 3 relatives to be sentenced today

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

CIO grilled over diamond operations

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

MDC-T avoids primary elections

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

Cops seek relatives of man found dead in storm drain

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

$400 fine for $9 000 fraud

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Hwange wives still protesting, 3 months on

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe losing millions in border scandal

2 hrs ago | 381 Views

Chamisa slamed by gender activists

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mnangagwa calls for unity ahead of elections

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

WATCH: Madlela 'speaks' to Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 338 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament resumes sitting today

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Carl Ncube's wife hospitalised

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

'Senior players will ruin Bosso's ECD project'

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Polygamous groundsman in maintenance storm

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Married man 'rapes' girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Crocodile attack couple speaks

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Why the MDC Alliance will lose

3 hrs ago | 378 Views

Chamisa's dangerous post-fact politics

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zanu-PF promise farms and stands for women, youths

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Hwange town up for sale?

3 hrs ago | 271 Views

Bid to bribe judge backfires

3 hrs ago | 219 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days