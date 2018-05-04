Married man 'rapes' girlfriend

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MARRIED man from Bulawayo allegedly raped his girlfriend while promising to marry her, but later dumped her.Pride Tapson Mapurisa (29) from Ross camp driving school quarters lured the girl (18) into a room saying he was going to collect some papers for a job he had got at Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) and allegedly raped her last month.He was not asked to plead to rape charges before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi who remanded him in custody to tomorrow.Prosecuting, Mr Maclean Ndlovu said the incident occurred on April 20. He said Mapurisa went to the girl's home and asked her to accompany him to his friend's and she agreed.Mr Ndlovu said the two entered a room whose door was supported by bricks and the man said it was his new place of residence."He closed the door, pushed the girl onto a mattress and started fondling her breasts. The man pinned the girl's arms to her back and she started crying pleading with him to release her," he said."The man asked why she was crying since she was going to be his wife. He pushed the girl's right leg to her neck and had unprotected sex with her while covering her mouth with his hand to muffle her screams."After the rape, the girl said she was going to report him, but he begged her not to, saying he was going to marry her. At around 7PM, he escorted the girl and told her to wait for him at Blue Lamp Hall as he was going to look for someone to escort her home, but never returned."The court heard that the girl waited until it was 11PM and she went to his house as she was afraid to go home alone.The prosecutor said upon knocking at his door, a woman came out and introduced herself as Mapurisa's wife. The man was arrested on the same day and taken to Mzilikazi Police Station.