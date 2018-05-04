Latest News Editor's Choice


Polygamous groundsman in maintenance storm

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
A GROUNDSMAN at Carmel Primary School in Nkayi has been dragged to the Maintenance Court by his second wife for the upkeep of their two minor children.

Sibonokuhle Dube was demanding $100 for the children, who are 10 and six years old, from her husband Clement Maseko.

"He takes care of his first wife. He no longer takes care of my children. Both of them are now at school and they need school fees and uniforms. I am demanding $100 for the upkeep of my two children," she said.

Maseko said he could not afford $100 and offered $40.

"I am a groundsman and I earn $356. She is my second wife and I have two children with her, I also have three other children with my first wife. All my children are attending school. If I give her $100 where will I get money for transport," he said.

Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi ordered Maseko to pay $70.

Maseko told the court that $70 was a lot of money.

"Your worship, $70 is a lot of money. If I pay her that amount of money I will be left with nothing," he said.

Mr Mkhwananzi advised Maseko to work hard and take care of his family.

"You cannot have a normal load when you have two wives and five children. It was by choice therefore you have to look for other ways of making extra money to make sure your whole family is taken care of," he said.

Source - chronicle
