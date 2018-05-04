Carl Ncube's wife hospitalised

News / National

by Staff reporter

COMEDIAN Carl Joshua Ncube's wife Nelsy was hospitalised yesterday suffering from a suspected chest infection.Nelsy, who doubles up as Carl's manager, was admitted to Health Bridge, a private hospital in the resort town of Victoria Falls, their new base.This comes after she performed on Sunday at the just ended Harare International Festival of the Arts (HIFA) during the Girls Killing it comedy night. She shared the stage with poet Wadzanai "Black Pearl' Chiuriri, Chipo Chikara and Munyaradzi Guramatunhu.Carl organised the HIFA comedy fest this year.In a series of posts on micro-blogging site Twitter, Carl said only God is in control."Scared doesn't even describe how I feel . . . God take control."Carl said his wife's throat had been sore ever since they returned from their China trip earlier this year."My wife and I have been having sore throats ever since we came back from China. So after she performed at HIFA, hers became worse and as a precaution we went to the hospital. She is being monitored by the doctors and nurses there," he said. Carl said Nelsy was in high spirits."She is in a stable mood, just resting for the next hours. She's also in high spirits. We had to come to Victoria Falls so that if she is admitted in hospital it becomes easier for us since we've moved out of Harare and had nowhere to stay after HIFA. This facility is just down the road from where we live," he said.