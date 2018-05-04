Mnangagwa calls for unity ahead of elections

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged Zimbabweans not to be divided by political contestations ahead of the harmonised elections as they share a common vision of economic prosperity.The country is set to hold elections between July 21 and August 21.The President made the call as he presented the party's electoral manifesto on Friday which is running under the theme: "Unite, Fight Corruption, Develop, Re-engage and Create Jobs."In the manifesto, the party makes several election deliverables in its thrust to transform the country into a middle income economy by 2030.To achieve some of its goals, President Mnangagwa called for national unity, saying the country's citizens should not allow political differences to destroy the nation. "As we go to the polls this year, it is important that we remain united as a nation, eschewing petty differences that allow the enemies of Zimbabwe to divide us," said President Mnangagwa."There is a lot that binds us together with a common shared vision of economic prosperity and unity which is built on the rich legacy of our common struggle and shared values."Since his inauguration, the President has been clear on his call for political tolerance while promising free, fair and credible elections.The party's manifesto is also a fulfillment of his vision to re-engage even countries that were hostile to Zimbabwe. "Normalise the country's relations with the western countries. Bring to an end Zimbabwe's estrangement with the hostile nations and re-open lines of communication with those at the highest political level to ensure the removal of sanctions and other impediments to the sustenance of normal and friendly relations," he said.Mnangagwa said re-engagement with other nations would be critical for economic growth and his administration has already made headway into re-engaging the international community.He said the new dispensation has set a target to restore the country's dignity through economic revival."The new dispensation brings hope to the people as the environment is poised to become more favourable given the immense re-engagement efforts to have sanctions removed and opening Zimbabwe for business," reads the manifesto.The party also blamed corruption and State capture by the G40 cabal which took advantage of former President Mugabe's advanced age as some of the problems that affected it in implementing its Zim-Asset economic blue print."Modest success was recorded under Zim-Asset under the most trying times where challenges included sanctions, Zanu-PF Government capture by G40 cabal, corruption, climate change among a host of other challenges that threatened to derail implementation of Zim-Asset," read the manifesto.