Cops seek relatives of man found dead in storm drain

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo are appealing to members of the public who may have a missing relative to come forward and identify a male body that was found near Bob's Garage, along the Bulawayo-Gwanda Road.A passerby saw the body that lay in a ditch near the garage last Saturday.He reported the matter to police who attended the scene.Bulawayo Metropolitan Province police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said the unidentified man was found dead lying face up on the left side of the road."The deceased had an open wound on the chin. He did not have any identity particulars on him. He is estimated to be between 65 and 70 years old."Police suspect that the deceased may have been a vagrant because of the clothes he wore. The body was ferried to United Bulawayo Hospitals Mortuary for post mortem," she said.Insp Simango said in the meantime, they are treating the matter as sudden death."We are appealing to members of the public who may have a missing adult male relative to visit their nearest police station and identify the body. If anyone may have information on what happened to this man, we appeal to them to contact their nearest police station," she said.