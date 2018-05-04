Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cops seek relatives of man found dead in storm drain

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
POLICE in Bulawayo are appealing to members of the public who may have a missing relative to come forward and identify a male body that was found near Bob's Garage, along the Bulawayo-Gwanda Road.

A passerby saw the body that lay in a ditch near the garage last Saturday.

He reported the matter to police who attended the scene.

Bulawayo Metropolitan Province police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said the unidentified man was found dead lying face up on the left side of the road.

"The deceased had an open wound on the chin. He did not have any identity particulars on him. He is estimated to be between 65 and 70 years old.

"Police suspect that the deceased may have been a vagrant because of the clothes he wore. The body was ferried to United Bulawayo Hospitals Mortuary for post mortem," she said.

Insp Simango said in the meantime, they are treating the matter as sudden death.

"We are appealing to members of the public who may have a missing adult male relative to visit their nearest police station and identify the body. If anyone may have information on what happened to this man, we appeal to them to contact their nearest police station," she said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Cops, #Man, #Dead

Comments

Handbag sets on sale

B2800 on sale

Kids tights for sale

Sofas on sale

Comforters for sale

Nyamandlovu 50acres $130 000

Cowdray park stand $5 000

Comforters for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Of Statesmen, puny politicians and the 2018 elections

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Chamisa tramples the constitution and shows electorate the middle finger.

33 mins ago | 263 Views

It's good for our generation to groom, front Chamisa if we want Ebay in Silobela

37 mins ago | 150 Views

Grilling of Mugabe over Zim diamond corruption delayed

40 mins ago | 131 Views

South Africa says country ready to host 2018 Africa Investment Forum

51 mins ago | 50 Views

Tafadzwa Musekiwa resurfaces and label MDC-T candidates useless

1 hr ago | 760 Views

Kasukuwere bounces back, expected in the country any time

2 hrs ago | 2622 Views

Rugeje in Zanu-PF primaries bribery storm

2 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Chamisa threatens national shutdown

2 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Running with Mother explores Gukarahundi atrocities

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zanu-PF activist fled with ballot box

2 hrs ago | 600 Views

Mutsvangwa promised a bloody nose in the re-run

2 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Teachers reject paltry 10% pay hike

2 hrs ago | 593 Views

Khupe to unveil first batch of candidates

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

Chiwenga says, 'No sacred cows on graft'

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Chivayo's partners blacklisted

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

School of Mines chief executive sent on forced leave

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Crocodile attacks tourists canoeing in Zambezi River

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

Makokoba re-run snub, candidates warn of Zanu-PF loss

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Man jailed over false rape charge

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

MDC-T threaten to sue ZEC

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

The speech Chamisa must have delivered in UK

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Banks urged to offer affordable financial services

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zanu-PF manifesto clearest indicator nothing will change

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

See the Inside Heart of a Mercenary: Zanu-Pf campaign machinery unveiled

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Opposition are failing 'to pile pressure' for reforms, says Deredza - expected, they are incompetent to the core

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Mujuru, Khupe heading towards Zimbabwe's political cemetery

2 hrs ago | 343 Views

MDC-T statement on the progress around the candidate selection process

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Armed robbery suspect remanded, 3 relatives to be sentenced today

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

CIO grilled over diamond operations

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

MDC-T avoids primary elections

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

$400 fine for $9 000 fraud

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Hwange wives still protesting, 3 months on

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe losing millions in border scandal

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Chamisa slamed by gender activists

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Mnangagwa calls for unity ahead of elections

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

WATCH: Madlela 'speaks' to Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament resumes sitting today

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Carl Ncube's wife hospitalised

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

'Senior players will ruin Bosso's ECD project'

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Polygamous groundsman in maintenance storm

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Married man 'rapes' girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

Crocodile attack couple speaks

2 hrs ago | 361 Views

Why the MDC Alliance will lose

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

Chamisa's dangerous post-fact politics

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zanu-PF promise farms and stands for women, youths

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Hwange town up for sale?

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zanu-PF pledges to clamp down on land barons

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Bid to bribe judge backfires

3 hrs ago | 217 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days