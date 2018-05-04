Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC-T avoids primary elections

by Staff reporetr
2 hrs ago
MDC-T yesterday resolved to deny its supporters an opportunity to participate in internal democracy through selection of candidates of their choice in primary elections, saying aspiring candidates should agree among themselves who should represent the party.

The party said it was advocating for consensus over primary elections in the coming elections.

This strategy has been viewed as a move to address the party's previous shambolic candidates' selection process which in some cases resulted in candidates breaking ranks with the party.

In the past, chaos has characterised the selection process in the MDC-T amid imposition of candidates' claims with some of its losing candidates resorting to running as independent candidates.

In a statement yesterday, MDC-T acting national chairman Mr Morgan Komichi said the primary elections would be the party's last resort. "Following the compilation of the approved candidates' panel, the party is now undergoing the second stage of candidate selection, which is consensus-building and primary elections where necessary…," said Mr Komichi.

"The party wants to centre its candidate selection process around the people through a procedure that begins with a process of consensus between and among the candidates themselves, with primary elections being the last resort if the candidates fail to agree among themselves."

He said the party received curriculum vitae from over 3 000 candidates.

"We are heartened that over 3 000 people have submitted their CVs with a wish to represent the MDC-T, which is contesting the forthcoming elections under the banner of the MDC-T Alliance. Of the candidates who have submitted their CVs, 512 want to represent the party as parliamentary candidates while the rest wish to represent the 1 958 local government wards in the country," Mr Komichi said.

He said the candidates' selection process should be completed by next week.

Mr Komichi said MDC-T would adhere to the country's quota system where women and people living with disabilities are adequately represented by the party. "The party will strive by all means to abide by the women's quota and the 20 percent youth quota during this candidate selection process.

"We are a social democratic party and we commit to abide by our values and resolutions. Among the quotas set aside for special groups will be a specific quota for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs)," he said.

Source - chronicle
