Armed robbery suspect remanded, 3 relatives to be sentenced today

News / National

by Staff reporter

A SUSPECTED armed robber who was shot on both legs in Norton recently while carrying several children in a stolen vehicle, was yesterday remanded to his hospital bed to May 21 by Harare magistrate Victoria Mashamba.The accused has been identified as Valentine Mutasa.This came as Mutasa's sister, Mildred, wife Patricia Mutsambiwa and Wadzanai Manyika pleaded guilty to charges of obstructing the course of justice after they hid the guns used by the accused in the robbery cases.The trio will be sentenced today.The court heard that on May 2, an unidentified informant went to a house in Katanga, Norton, investigating a vehicle robbery case involving Mutasa.Mutasa fled from the house and detectives gave chase and apprehended him.While detectives were chasing the accused person, Mildred, who had visited Mutasa, got into his bedroom and took away a silver special revolver pistol, pellet gun, rounds of ammunition for a .303, 897 rounds of ammunition for a star pistol and buried them at the back of the house.On the same date, the detectives received information that the three had buried the firearms.The detectives went to the house and arrested Mildred, who confessed that she gave some of the firearms to Mutsambiwa, who took them to Domboshava.The detectives went to Domboshava and arrested Mutsambiwa and Manyika. They recovered pistols and ammunitions near a septic tank behind Manyika's kitchen.Mutasa is facing various armed robbery allegations committed in Bindura, Mvurwi and Harare involving thousands of dollars.Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.