Chiwenga says, 'No sacred cows on graft'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ACTING President Constantino Chiwenga yesterday warned that there would be no sacred cows, as government clamps down on corrupt individuals as part of measures to endear itself with potential foreign investors, most of whom were still sceptical of the country's commitment to the rule of law.

Speaking at the official opening of the Mutare High Court complex, Chiwenga said: "We must thwart corruption at all costs. The designation of the courts is a step ahead in this fight. I wish to reiterate that there are no scared cows in this battle.

"The courts must protect propriety interests of everyone in Zimbabwe, including juristic persons, with world-class institutions like the new High Court. Zimbabwe has no hesitation in inviting those interested, to invest in the country, it is further proof of the fact that everyone can, in the new Zimbabwe, trust us with their investments. I, therefore, exhort the Honourable Chief Justice (Luke Malaba) to establish with urgency permanent High Court stations in other provincial centres such as Gweru, Lupane and Gwanda."

The Acting President said government's commitment to fighting corruption had seen it setting up anti-corruption courts.

Chiwenga also urged the Justice ministry to expedite the translation of the Constitution in various vernacular languages "to enable as many of our people as possible, to fully appreciate their rights as enshrined in the Constitution".

Statistics presented during the official opening of the legal year for Mutare circuit court showed the backlog of cases at the Mutare High Court stood at 63, with some dating back to 2003.


Source - zimpapers
