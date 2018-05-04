Rugeje in Zanu-PF primaries bribery storm

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF national political commissar Engelbert Rugeje is being accused of demanding a bribe from one of the contestants in last week's hotly disputed party primary elections.Losing candidate for Hurungwe West constituency Keith Guzha yesterday wrote to the ruling party's national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri asking her to initiate a probe against the former army boss.The sage has also sucked in several Zanu-PF employees in the commissariat department based at the party's national headquarters in Harare.