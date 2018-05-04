Kasukuwere bounces back, expected in the country any time

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Zanu-PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere is expected in the country any time soon amid speculation that he may takeover leadership of the National Patriotic Front currently headed in the interim by retired brigadier-general Ambrose Mutinhiri.Impeccable sources yesterday said that the former Local Government minister will this month end almost five months in exile, having fled the country in the early stages of a soft coup that catapulted Emmerson Mnangagwa to the presidency at the expense of former president Robert Mugabe.