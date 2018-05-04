Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kasukuwere bounces back, expected in the country any time

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Former Zanu-PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere is expected in the country any time soon amid speculation that he may takeover leadership of the National Patriotic Front currently headed in the interim by retired brigadier-general Ambrose Mutinhiri.

Impeccable sources yesterday said that the former Local Government minister will this month end almost five months in exile, having fled the country in the early stages of a soft coup that catapulted Emmerson Mnangagwa to the presidency at the expense of former president Robert Mugabe.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Daily News

Comments

Northend 3beds $70 000

Closure on sale

Stands emganwini

Sunninghill 4beds $90 000

House to rent available

Extra lessons on offerb

Sofas on sale

Kids tights for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Chamisa tramples the constitution and shows electorate the middle finger.

23 mins ago | 152 Views

It's good for our generation to groom, front Chamisa if we want Ebay in Silobela

27 mins ago | 84 Views

Grilling of Mugabe over Zim diamond corruption delayed

30 mins ago | 85 Views

South Africa says country ready to host 2018 Africa Investment Forum

42 mins ago | 42 Views

Tafadzwa Musekiwa resurfaces and label MDC-T candidates useless

53 mins ago | 642 Views

Rugeje in Zanu-PF primaries bribery storm

1 hr ago | 941 Views

Chamisa threatens national shutdown

2 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Running with Mother explores Gukarahundi atrocities

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zanu-PF activist fled with ballot box

2 hrs ago | 571 Views

Mutsvangwa promised a bloody nose in the re-run

2 hrs ago | 947 Views

Teachers reject paltry 10% pay hike

2 hrs ago | 557 Views

Khupe to unveil first batch of candidates

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Chiwenga says, 'No sacred cows on graft'

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Chivayo's partners blacklisted

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

School of Mines chief executive sent on forced leave

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Crocodile attacks tourists canoeing in Zambezi River

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

Makokoba re-run snub, candidates warn of Zanu-PF loss

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

Man jailed over false rape charge

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

MDC-T threaten to sue ZEC

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

The speech Chamisa must have delivered in UK

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Banks urged to offer affordable financial services

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zanu-PF manifesto clearest indicator nothing will change

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

See the Inside Heart of a Mercenary: Zanu-Pf campaign machinery unveiled

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Opposition are failing 'to pile pressure' for reforms, says Deredza - expected, they are incompetent to the core

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mujuru, Khupe heading towards Zimbabwe's political cemetery

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

MDC-T statement on the progress around the candidate selection process

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Armed robbery suspect remanded, 3 relatives to be sentenced today

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

CIO grilled over diamond operations

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

MDC-T avoids primary elections

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Cops seek relatives of man found dead in storm drain

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

$400 fine for $9 000 fraud

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Hwange wives still protesting, 3 months on

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe losing millions in border scandal

2 hrs ago | 358 Views

Chamisa slamed by gender activists

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mnangagwa calls for unity ahead of elections

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

WATCH: Madlela 'speaks' to Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament resumes sitting today

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Carl Ncube's wife hospitalised

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

'Senior players will ruin Bosso's ECD project'

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Polygamous groundsman in maintenance storm

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Married man 'rapes' girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

Crocodile attack couple speaks

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

Why the MDC Alliance will lose

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

Chamisa's dangerous post-fact politics

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zanu-PF promise farms and stands for women, youths

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Hwange town up for sale?

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zanu-PF pledges to clamp down on land barons

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Bid to bribe judge backfires

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zanu-PF Masvingo to convene an emergency meeting

2 hrs ago | 117 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days