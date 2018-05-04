Kasukuwere accused of being a Mnangagwa front

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE National Patriotic Front (NPF) could be headed for an early split amid claims by ex-cabinet minister Patrick Zhuwao that close ally Saviour Kasukuwere has been hired by the enemy to fan divisions within the Zanu-PF offshoot, NewZimbabwe.com reported.Zhuwao was backed by the Professor Jonathan Moyo, the other part of the G40 triumvirate which is now in exile after being scattered by the ouster of its leader, former President Robert Mugabe last November.The row comes on the back of a recent social media spat between NPF spokesman Jealousy Mawarire and former higher education minister Prof Moyo.Moyo rebuked Mawarire after the latter claimed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and deputy Constantino Chiwenga were foreigners.Mawerire hit back, accusing Moyo of being an "anti-freedom of speech zealot".Endorsed by ousted President Robert Mugabe, NPF is the brainchild of G40 kingpins in ex-cabinet ministers Moyo, Zhuwao and Kasukuwere who all fled into exile when the country's military staged a coup last November, forcing Mugabe to surrender his job.