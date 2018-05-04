Chamisa disbands his violent Vanguard militia

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE opposition MDC-T party has disbanded its 'Order of the Vanguard' youth outfit which has been widely condemned as a version of Zanu PF's Chipangano and Green Bombers terror groups.According to NewZimbabwe.com, fiercely loyal to party leader Nelson Chamisa, the Vanguard group attracted criticism during the early days of his ascendency to party president following the death of founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai.MDC-T elections chairperson Morgan Komichi confirmed the dissolution of the group without giving details."Yes," said Komichi curtly responded to a question at a press conference in Harare on Monday.The Vanguard had become notorious for 'dealing' with perceived to be opposed to Chamisa.