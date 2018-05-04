Coltart slams 'sexist' Chamisa remark

News / National

MDC-T president Nelson Chamisa has come under fire for saying that president Emmerson Mnangagwa can marry his 18-year-old sister if the Zanu-PF leader manages just five percent of the vote in this year's crunch elections.According to NewZimbabwe.com, Douglas Coltart described the 'joke' as sexist."This kind of sexist joke might get the crowd laughing but it detracts from your overall message. People will be talking about this rather than your policy proposals."Worst of all, it perpetuates patriarchal norms that women are property," Coltart said on Twitter.