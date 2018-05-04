Chamisa rubbished for speech against Mnangagwa

News / National

by A Mhlongo

The perpetual war between the two rival MDC-T parties - MDC-T led by Chamisa and MDC-T led by Khupe is not getting any cooler.This follows the Khupe's spokesperson Linda Masarira who accursed the rival Nelson Chamisa for his speech against President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.Controversial Chamisa who has been wretched for addressing diasporas in Shona language both in South Africa and in United Kingdom, divulge that he would offer his 18 year old sister to Mnangagwa should he ever win a free and fair election at any time in Zimbabwe by just 5% of the vote.He made these remarks when he was addressing the party supporters in Britain.The enraged Masarira denounced Chamisa describing him as insensitive in all ways,"It shows that he has no regard for women in this country. And you can compare it with the way he has treated women in his own party, the way he treated Madam Thokozani Khupe."It really shows that he has no regard whatsoever for women because you cannot trade your own sister for political mileage. Even if he wants to call it a joke, you cannot joke about such sensitive issues in this day and age."Linda Masarira is a political activist who joined the MDC-T led by Khupe after the latter was expelled from the MDC-T following power struggles with her rival Nelson Chamisa.