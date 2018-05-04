Chamisa led MDC threatens to drag ZEC to court over voter's disenfranchising

News / National

by A. Mhlongo

The Chamisa led MDC-T is threatening to drag Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to court for allegedly slowing down the voters registration process.It is reported that the ongoing bio-metric voters' registrations in the urban areas are being slowed down as a disfranchising move.The party's secretary confirmed noticing Zec officials deliberately registering a few number of people while turning down multitudes."They are registering 100 people a day and turning away other people, who would have come to register. This is a go-slow, which will result in potential voters being disenfranchised, in the same manner that over 700 000 voters were closed out in 2008. We cannot have this and we will be taking them to court," he said.He added that they shouldn't deprive those interested in participating in voting by making them wait long hours on long ques especially in urban areas where there are strong holds of the MDC-T.MDC-T lawyer Denford Halimani said he is already working on an application which he expected to file at the High Court soon."We intend to file an application at the High Court seeking an order to compel ZEC to do work in accordance with the law. The law says if anyone appears at a registration center during normal working hours, he or she must be registered" he said.