Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa stalker's remand refusal bid flops

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A bogus State security agent Guthry Chirodzero, aka Madzibaba Guthry, who allegedly breached President Emmerson Mnangagwa's close security in December last year, will remain on remand.

This is after Harare magistrate Victoria Mashambe yesterday dismissed his application seeking his removal from remand.

Mashambe gave the State a last chance to furnish Chirodzero with a trial date at the next remand date or she will order the State to proceed by way of summons.

The State has said it still needs to collect documents from Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, Vehicle Inspection Department and Central Intelligence Organisation.

The 40-year-old was arrested in December last year after military police discovered that he had positioned himself close to the president armed with a pistol.

He is facing charges of possession of an offensive weapon at a public gathering, impersonation and forgery.

According to court papers, upon his arrest, Chirodzero was trying to disguise his identify by controlling movement of people at the renaming of King George (KGVI) Barracks to Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks in Harare.

The court further heard that two days before this incident, Chirodzero had allegedly used the same trick before gaining entry into the State House, where Cabinet ministers were taking oaths of office.

Chirodzero allegedly sneaked into State House on December 4 during the inauguration of Cabinet ministers.

He was allegedly masquerading as a State security agent and was spotted near the podium controlling human traffic.

According to court papers, it was later discovered that Chirodzero had produced a fake Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) identity card at the security checkpoint to gain entry into State House.

He used the same trick on December 6, 2018 and allegedly broke into Mnangagwa's security team at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks, where he arrived at the venue in the company of two unidentified accomplices driving a BMW X5.

Chirodzero reportedly produced a fake CIO identity card bearing his name.

While at the venue, Chirodzero was seen roaming around the front seats before he allegedly positioned himself close to the podium, where Mnangagwa was addressing the gathering.

Chirodzero was intercepted by alert military personnel, who inquired about his presence. He reportedly claimed to be a CIO operative and upon realising that Chirodzero was being quizzed by soldiers, his unidentified accomplices sneaked out of the venue and disappeared.

The court heard that Chirodzero was found in possession of a forged Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission identity card inscribed "Government of Zimbabwe executive director anti-corruption" and a fake metal driver's licence issued in his name.

The State further alleged military personnel also established that Chirodzero was a bogus CIO operative and he had a 38mm special Amando Rossi South African revolver with three live rounds of ammunition and two spent cartridges.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Remand, #Bail

Comments

On sale is vw polo

Laptops on sale

B2800 on sale

Alumnium work on offer

Honda fit for sale

For sale is vonyx speaker set

Cowdray park 3beds mes $16 000

House to rent available


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Women defend Chamisa for offering her sister to Mnangagwa

34 mins ago | 506 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Chiwenga, offers state sponsored funeral

2 hrs ago | 1810 Views

Chamisa treats women as souvenirs

3 hrs ago | 982 Views

Zanu-PF primaries 'won't have major impact on presidential vote'

3 hrs ago | 797 Views

UK making wrong calculation on Zimbabwe, says Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Tsvangirai's brother sued over coalition deal

3 hrs ago | 1730 Views

Chamisa's poll candidates

3 hrs ago | 2635 Views

Mutinhiri sued over $54,000 debt

3 hrs ago | 862 Views

Grace Mugabe to appear in SA Court

3 hrs ago | 2913 Views

Chamisa led MDC threatens to drag ZEC to court over voter's disenfranchising

3 hrs ago | 404 Views

South African Donkeys slaughtered for bogus Chinese medicine

4 hrs ago | 604 Views

Chamisa rubbished for speech against Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1715 Views

PHOTOS: Mutsvangwa distributing his t-shirts

5 hrs ago | 2366 Views

Coltart slams 'sexist' Chamisa remark

5 hrs ago | 3417 Views

Chamisa disbands his violent Vanguard militia

5 hrs ago | 1605 Views

Kasukuwere accused of being a Mnangagwa front

5 hrs ago | 2528 Views

Of Statesmen, puny politicians and the 2018 elections

5 hrs ago | 318 Views

Chamisa tramples the constitution and shows electorate the middle finger.

6 hrs ago | 2062 Views

It's good for our generation to groom, front Chamisa if we want Ebay in Silobela

6 hrs ago | 1545 Views

Grilling of Mugabe over Zim diamond corruption delayed

6 hrs ago | 595 Views

South Africa says country ready to host 2018 Africa Investment Forum

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

Tafadzwa Musekiwa resurfaces and label MDC-T candidates useless

6 hrs ago | 1990 Views

Kasukuwere bounces back, expected in the country any time

7 hrs ago | 7121 Views

Rugeje in Zanu-PF primaries bribery storm

7 hrs ago | 2323 Views

Chamisa threatens national shutdown

7 hrs ago | 3049 Views

Running with Mother explores Gukarahundi atrocities

7 hrs ago | 714 Views

Zanu-PF activist fled with ballot box

7 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Mutsvangwa promised a bloody nose in the re-run

7 hrs ago | 2283 Views

Teachers reject paltry 10% pay hike

7 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Khupe to unveil first batch of candidates

7 hrs ago | 648 Views

Chiwenga says, 'No sacred cows on graft'

7 hrs ago | 553 Views

Chivayo's partners blacklisted

7 hrs ago | 815 Views

School of Mines chief executive sent on forced leave

7 hrs ago | 692 Views

Crocodile attacks tourists canoeing in Zambezi River

7 hrs ago | 783 Views

Makokoba re-run snub, candidates warn of Zanu-PF loss

7 hrs ago | 891 Views

Man jailed over false rape charge

7 hrs ago | 580 Views

MDC-T threaten to sue ZEC

7 hrs ago | 308 Views

The speech Chamisa must have delivered in UK

7 hrs ago | 471 Views

Banks urged to offer affordable financial services

7 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zanu-PF manifesto clearest indicator nothing will change

7 hrs ago | 123 Views

See the Inside Heart of a Mercenary: Zanu-Pf campaign machinery unveiled

7 hrs ago | 544 Views

Opposition are failing 'to pile pressure' for reforms, says Deredza - expected, they are incompetent to the core

7 hrs ago | 122 Views

Mujuru, Khupe heading towards Zimbabwe's political cemetery

7 hrs ago | 777 Views

MDC-T statement on the progress around the candidate selection process

7 hrs ago | 289 Views

Armed robbery suspect remanded, 3 relatives to be sentenced today

7 hrs ago | 543 Views

CIO grilled over diamond operations

8 hrs ago | 600 Views

MDC-T avoids primary elections

8 hrs ago | 674 Views

Cops seek relatives of man found dead in storm drain

8 hrs ago | 390 Views

$400 fine for $9 000 fraud

8 hrs ago | 381 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days