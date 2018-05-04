Mutinhiri sued over $54,000 debt

News / National

by Staff reporter

National Patriotic Front (NPF) leader Ambrose Mutinhiri has been dragged to the High Court by the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (Private) Limited (ZETDC) for failing to pay a $54 000 electricity debt.According to court papers, ZETDC, a subsidiary company of Zesa Holdings, is the applicant, while Mutinhiri is cited as the respondent."The defendant (Mutinhiri) is indebted/liable to the plaintiff (ZETDC) as at 31st March 2018 in the sum of $54 798, 89, being charges in respect of power/electricity supplied by the plaintiff to the defendant at the latter's special request and instance in terms of the running electricity supply contract between the two…," the court heard.In terms of the court papers, the sum owed is in respect of several points at Mutinhiri's Newton Farm and another amount incurred by Babra Mutinhiri."The defendant has failed, neglected or refused to pay the…sum/amount despite written demand. By reason of the said failure, neglect or refusal to pay the above sum/amount, the defendant is obliged to pay the same with interest thereon at the prescribed rate which is currently five percent per annum," the court was told.The company is now demanding the total amount Mutinhiri owes, as well as interest at the prescribed rate, which will be calculated from the date of issue of the summons to date of payment in full and cost of the legal suit.Mutinhiri has not yet responded to the court summons issued on April 27."If you wish to oppose any of the plaintiffs' claims, you must: enter an appearance to defend by making an appropriate entry into the appearance book kept in the office of the registrar of the High Court of Zimbabwe at Harare within 10 days after service of this summon (Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays are not counted as part of this 10-day period, nor is the day on which this summon was served)."If you do not enter an appearance to defend, the plaintiff's claim will be heard and dealt with by the High Court without further notice to you," reads part of the summons.