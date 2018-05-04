Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mutinhiri sued over $54,000 debt

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
National Patriotic Front (NPF) leader Ambrose Mutinhiri has been dragged to the High Court by the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (Private) Limited (ZETDC) for failing to pay a $54 000 electricity debt.

According to court papers, ZETDC, a subsidiary company of Zesa Holdings, is the applicant, while Mutinhiri is cited as the respondent.

"The defendant (Mutinhiri) is indebted/liable to the plaintiff (ZETDC) as at 31st March 2018 in the sum of $54 798, 89, being charges in respect of power/electricity supplied by the plaintiff to the defendant at the latter's special request and instance in terms of the running electricity supply contract between the two…," the court heard.

In terms of the court papers, the sum owed is in respect of several points at Mutinhiri's Newton Farm and another amount incurred by Babra Mutinhiri.

"The defendant has failed, neglected or refused to pay the…sum/amount despite written demand. By reason of the said failure, neglect or refusal to pay the above sum/amount, the defendant is obliged to pay the same with interest thereon at the prescribed rate which is currently five percent per annum," the court was told.

The company is now demanding the total amount Mutinhiri owes, as well as interest at the prescribed rate, which will be calculated from the date of issue of the summons to date of payment in full and cost of the legal suit.

Mutinhiri has not yet responded to the court summons issued on April 27.

"If you wish to oppose any of the plaintiffs' claims, you must: enter an appearance to defend by making an appropriate entry into the appearance book kept in the office of the registrar of the High Court of Zimbabwe at Harare within 10 days after service of this summon (Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays are not counted as part of this 10-day period, nor is the day on which this summon was served).

"If you do not enter an appearance to defend, the plaintiff's claim will be heard and dealt with by the High Court without further notice to you," reads part of the summons.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
More on: #Mutinhiri, #Court, #ZESA

Comments

B2800 on sale

Solar systems on sale

Plan designers available

House to rent available

House to rent available

Cattle breeding investment

mkoba 6 $18 000 (4rmd)

On sale is vw polo


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Women defend Chamisa for offering her sister to Mnangagwa

33 mins ago | 502 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Chiwenga, offers state sponsored funeral

2 hrs ago | 1802 Views

Chamisa treats women as souvenirs

3 hrs ago | 981 Views

Zanu-PF primaries 'won't have major impact on presidential vote'

3 hrs ago | 797 Views

UK making wrong calculation on Zimbabwe, says Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Tsvangirai's brother sued over coalition deal

3 hrs ago | 1727 Views

Chamisa's poll candidates

3 hrs ago | 2633 Views

Mnangagwa stalker's remand refusal bid flops

3 hrs ago | 451 Views

Grace Mugabe to appear in SA Court

3 hrs ago | 2909 Views

Chamisa led MDC threatens to drag ZEC to court over voter's disenfranchising

3 hrs ago | 404 Views

South African Donkeys slaughtered for bogus Chinese medicine

4 hrs ago | 603 Views

Chamisa rubbished for speech against Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1711 Views

PHOTOS: Mutsvangwa distributing his t-shirts

5 hrs ago | 2364 Views

Coltart slams 'sexist' Chamisa remark

5 hrs ago | 3417 Views

Chamisa disbands his violent Vanguard militia

5 hrs ago | 1605 Views

Kasukuwere accused of being a Mnangagwa front

5 hrs ago | 2528 Views

Of Statesmen, puny politicians and the 2018 elections

5 hrs ago | 318 Views

Chamisa tramples the constitution and shows electorate the middle finger.

6 hrs ago | 2062 Views

It's good for our generation to groom, front Chamisa if we want Ebay in Silobela

6 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Grilling of Mugabe over Zim diamond corruption delayed

6 hrs ago | 595 Views

South Africa says country ready to host 2018 Africa Investment Forum

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

Tafadzwa Musekiwa resurfaces and label MDC-T candidates useless

6 hrs ago | 1990 Views

Kasukuwere bounces back, expected in the country any time

7 hrs ago | 7116 Views

Rugeje in Zanu-PF primaries bribery storm

7 hrs ago | 2323 Views

Chamisa threatens national shutdown

7 hrs ago | 3048 Views

Running with Mother explores Gukarahundi atrocities

7 hrs ago | 713 Views

Zanu-PF activist fled with ballot box

7 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Mutsvangwa promised a bloody nose in the re-run

7 hrs ago | 2283 Views

Teachers reject paltry 10% pay hike

7 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Khupe to unveil first batch of candidates

7 hrs ago | 648 Views

Chiwenga says, 'No sacred cows on graft'

7 hrs ago | 553 Views

Chivayo's partners blacklisted

7 hrs ago | 815 Views

School of Mines chief executive sent on forced leave

7 hrs ago | 691 Views

Crocodile attacks tourists canoeing in Zambezi River

7 hrs ago | 783 Views

Makokoba re-run snub, candidates warn of Zanu-PF loss

7 hrs ago | 891 Views

Man jailed over false rape charge

7 hrs ago | 580 Views

MDC-T threaten to sue ZEC

7 hrs ago | 308 Views

The speech Chamisa must have delivered in UK

7 hrs ago | 471 Views

Banks urged to offer affordable financial services

7 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zanu-PF manifesto clearest indicator nothing will change

7 hrs ago | 123 Views

See the Inside Heart of a Mercenary: Zanu-Pf campaign machinery unveiled

7 hrs ago | 544 Views

Opposition are failing 'to pile pressure' for reforms, says Deredza - expected, they are incompetent to the core

7 hrs ago | 122 Views

Mujuru, Khupe heading towards Zimbabwe's political cemetery

7 hrs ago | 776 Views

MDC-T statement on the progress around the candidate selection process

7 hrs ago | 289 Views

Armed robbery suspect remanded, 3 relatives to be sentenced today

7 hrs ago | 543 Views

CIO grilled over diamond operations

8 hrs ago | 600 Views

MDC-T avoids primary elections

8 hrs ago | 674 Views

Cops seek relatives of man found dead in storm drain

8 hrs ago | 390 Views

$400 fine for $9 000 fraud

8 hrs ago | 380 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days