Mnangagwa consoles Chiwenga, offers state sponsored funeral

The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda has sent a message of condolences on behalf of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his family to Acting President Constantino Chiwenga and family, following the death of Mrs Margaret Machekabuwe sister to Chiwenga.Dr Sibanda said, the Chiwenga and Machekabuwe families have lost a critical pillar who also, true to her rich heroic heritage, played an important role in the country's liberation struggle during her tender years.Mrs Machekabuwe, who passed away on Saturday has been accorded a state-assisted funeral and will be buried at her farm in Marondera today.Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa has also consoled the Chiwenga family in his capacity as the President and First Secretary of the ruling party, Zanu-PF.The condolence message was sent on his behalf by Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo."The President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF ED Mnangagwa, the politburo, the central committee and the people's party Zanu-PF as a whole wish to extend sincere regret and deepest condolences to the Chiwenga family on the sudden and untimely passing on of Mrs Margaret Machekabuwe on the 4th of May, 2018," he said.President Mnangagwa said the Chiwenga family has not only a daughter and mother, but an unflinching patriot who stood firm for the revolutionary cause of the people since the days of the liberation struggle.He added that the party's deepest thoughts are with Chiwenga and family as they mourn they loved one.