11,500 polling stations for polls

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has met various political parties at a local hotel for a stakeholders meeting this afternoon.ZEC Chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba revealed that there will be approximately 11 500 polling stations for the forthcoming harmonised elections.She added that the provisional voters roll will be accessible through an SMS platform to registrants and prepaid call back USSD code.ZEC will open the provisional voters' roll for inspection by the public from May 19 to 29.After inspection, the voters roll will be gazetted, following the proclamation by the President.Justice Chigumba said 14 days after the proclamation, nomination court will seat.