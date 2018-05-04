Econet customer defrauded

News / National

by Staff reporter

AN Econet agent and two others stand accused of defrauding a customer of $3 346 from his CBZ and Steward bank accounts after they replaced his sim card without his knowledge.Nicholas Rusenza 45, Malvern Mutanda 32 and Levi Idana 33 allegedly took advantage of the complainant's trip to South Africa last year and committed the offence.The trio were well aware that the complainant had lost his sim card and did not replace it hence went further to get a replacement with the complainant's identity number but bearing a different face purporting to be relatives.It is the State's case that Rusenza, who is an Econet agent through a franchise, allowed the sim replacement after he was approached by Mutanda and Idana who claimed they had been sent by the complainant.The accused persons went on to transfer a total of $3 346 from the complainant's CBZ and Steward Bank accounts and the money was further transferred into various EcoCash wallet accounts.Between July and August of last year, the complainant discovered the fraud on his accounts and alerted his banks before making a police report.An Econet Zimbabwe security personnel then carried out investigations and discovered that the sim card had been replaced at Econet Lyton Shop by one of their agents, Nicholas Rusenza.Again on September 1 last year, Rusenza was approached by Mutanda and Idana intending to make another replacement for another Econet subscriber.He then alerted the Econet security personnel who then lodged a complainant with the police leading to the two's arrest.The trio appeared before Harare magistrate Josephine Sande charged with fraud.They are expected back in court today for bail hearing.