ZNA duo up for drugs

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) have been arrested for unlawful possession of mbanje.Obert Mukarati, 33, and Tedmore Nyamurima, 27, pleaded not guilty to unlawful possession of dangerous drug charges when they appeared before Harare magistrate Josephine Sunday.The matter was remanded to May 9.Allegations are that on March 4, police officers from CID Drugs and Narcotics Department received a tip off that the accused people were involved in drug dealing.The State, led by Francisca Mukumbiri, alleges that the two soldiers were transporting drugs from Mutoko to Harare.All hell broke loose when the accused people arrived at corner Robert Mugabe Road and Mbuya Nehanda Street in the capital while they were in a Nissan Bluebird (reg no. ADF1693) and found the detectives waiting for them.It is the State's case that the search was conducted and the detectives found 5.027kgs of mbanje.The total value of mbanje found is $502.70.