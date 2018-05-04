WATCH: Students left stranded without transport

News / National

by Staff reporter

HUNDREDS of students from All Souls High School where yesterday left stranded at the corner of Hebert Chitepo Avenue and Fifth Street after failing to secure transport on time.Parents were left furious, accusing the school's headmaster (a Mr Shoko) of encroaching into the jurisdiction of the School Development Committee (SDC)."Mr Shoko is the problem. The issue of securing transport is for the SDC, but Shoko is trying to get relevant. He is hiding something because there is no way a full headmaster comes down to organise transport for students," said Francis Kawowa who has a child attending the school.Kawowa said traditionally the school hired five buses from Zebra-Kiss and the school's bus being the sixth, but yesterday there were only two buses.Added Kawowa: "We paid money ($24) for transport for our children and this money is paid before schools open and vana vese ava vakabhadhara mari iyi but the headmaster is not doing us any good."Another parent, Silas Soko, said parents were disappointed by the conduct of the school authorities since other parents resorted to hiring commuter omnibuses to have their children go to school."Usually buses pick children as early as six o'clock and we arrived early hoping that things were on course, but nothing is materialising."Some of us are supposed to be at work but today that is not happening because the situation here is deplorable. The headmaster is not concerned with how our children will travel to school," said Soko.When contacted for comment, the school head declined to comment referring all matters to one Sister Claris who is responsible for education at the Archdiocese of Harare."I am not allowed to comment on that issue. You should look for Sister Claris' contacts and she will help you regarding that matter," he said.