WATCH: Chiwenga speaks on 'bleaching'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
VICE President Constantino Chiwenga today opened up on an illness that attacked him when Operation Restore Legacy was launched and affected his complexion last year.

Chiwenga made the disclosure at a burial for his late sister Margaret Machekabuwe at Machekabuwe farm today.

He said the illness caused the lightening of his skin, prompting some sections of the media to speculate that he was applying skin lightening creams.

Chiwenga said the sickness also affected his wife, Mrs Mary Chiwenga.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?=35&v=NlnOZ7mRUsE

Source - chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days