Zanu-PF battle lines drawn as poll reruns beckon

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF candidates taking part in reruns ordered by the Politburo say the primary election extension has afforded them the opportunity to cover more ground in their constituencies.As the candidates make frantic efforts to consolidate their positions ahead of the primary re-runs, reports indicate that the party's National Elections Directorate was also tightening screws to avoid more challenges.The NED representatives said the party was working on solid cell structures ahead of the re-runs."We will be coming to Mashonaland West earlier to make sure that all the cells are in place to avoid the confusion that caused the re-runs," an NED member said.The Politburo met on Saturday and approved the list of candidates before ordering a re-run in 10 constituencies, the majority of them in Mashonaland West Province.Dates for the re-run are yet to be announced.There is, however, going to be a re-run in Chinhoyi, Makonde, Norton, Chegutu West, Chegutu East, Zvimba North and Zvimba South.Zvimba South aspiring candidates welcomed the decision saying it would give voters an opportunity to choose leaders of their choice.One of the candidates, football administrator Philip Chiyangwa, said there are high chances of more people voting in the re-run."This setback will actually help increase the margins as there is time to interface with the electorate and more people accessing the polling stations," he said.One of his opponents, Zandile Maseko, said they were eagerly awaiting the re-run."We are waiting for the dates but we are confident that we have the people on the ground to vote for us. We now wait for direction from the party," she said.Other candidates include Jesca Tapfumanei, Crispen Saidi and Sign Chabvonga.In Zvimba North, aspiring candidate Idah Kamushinda upped her campaign by visiting some areas she failed to reach when the first round of elections was conducted.Addressing supporters at Hunyani Farm on Monday, Kamushinda said the primary elections presented the party with an opportunity to show its vibrant and internal democractic processes."Zanu-PF should lead by example so that our President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the party win the general election resoundingly. Let us all desist from intra-party violence but rather preach love and unity," she said.She also pledged to provide an electrical transformer and a borehole at the farm which has no electricity or water.Kamushinda has already drilled six boreholes in the constituency.The other candidates include Christopher Shumba, Marian Chombo, Goodluck Mbiri Farai Chiyangwa, Theresa Maburutse, Mirriam Bamhare, Dolly Tamanikwa, Rodwell Chitemerere, Joseph Kaundo, Godmire Mufuka, Chamunorwa Chironda, Chionioni Pasipanodya and Wilbom Mehlomakulu.Meanwhile, a traditional leader from Zvimba, Headman Sharishongwa, has urged political parties to desist from violence."We should all desist from political violence as we heard before the primary elections. There is no point in using violence or hate speech as we are all Zanu-PF members."There are 14 candidates vying for the right to represent Zvimba North in the forthcoming elections after the ouster of former finance minister and Zanu-PF secretary for administration Dr Ignatius Chombo.