Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man killed over $2 meat

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A Harare businessman allegedly connived with six of his workers and fatally assaulted a man they suspected of stealing meat worth $2.

The gang dumped the unconscious man in the Glen View 8 industrial site.

The victim, Israel Mashinge, later succumbed to his injuries on the same day.

His body was discovered by a passer-by the following morning.

Tawanda Chivavaya (32) the owner of Super Choice Supermarket in Glen Norah A yesterday appeared in court charged with murder.

He is jointly charged with Clive Dizamuhupe (33), Fidelis Mutandwa (33), Chandiona Nyakunhuwa (32), Cloete Soko (21), Enough Rusere (32) and Adolf Nyamayedenga (28).

They were all remanded in custody to May 22.

Magistrate Ms Victoria Mashamba advised them to apply for bail at the High Court due to the seriousness of the offence they are facing.

They are being represented by Mr Lucky Mawuwa.

Prosecutor Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleges that on May 4, the now deceased Mashinge got into the said supermarket and proceeded to the butchery area.

He reportedly took a packet of beef and hid it in his pair of trousers unaware that he was being monitored, it is alleged.

He passed the till area and as he got out of the shop, he was immediately apprehended by one of the accused persons.

They searched him and recovered the pack of meat.

The gang, the State alleged, took Mashinge the storeroom where they took turns to assault him with batons.

They further punched, clapped and kicked him all over the body until he fell unconscious.

Upon noticing that he was no longer moving, the gang allegedly bundled him in their vehicle — a Toyota Hiace — and took him to Glen View 8 industrial site where they dumped him, the court heard.

Mashinge later died due to the injuries he sustained.

His body was discovered by a passer-by who reported the matter to the police and investigations led to the arrest of the gang.

According to the State, there are witnesses who saw the accused persons assaulting the now deceased and the vehicle which was used to ferry him to the dumping site is being held as an exhibit.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Murder, #Meat, #Man

Comments

8 roomed house cowdraypark

mkoba 6 $18 000 (4rmd)

Plan designers available

Honda fit for sale

Golf for swap

Comforters for sale

Cowdray park stand $5 000

Stands emganwini


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Grace Mugabe in trouble

1 min ago | 1 Views

Obert Mpofu named in Hwange land grab

3 mins ago | 5 Views

The plight of war collaborators

6 mins ago | 12 Views

NSSA pensioners deserve more

7 mins ago | 21 Views

Drama in Parliament over 'coup government' comment

35 mins ago | 641 Views

Another Zanu-PF rerun announced

41 mins ago | 451 Views

WATCH: Yellow bone Chiwenga opens up on complexion

41 mins ago | 414 Views

Mugabe spared Parly grilling

42 mins ago | 174 Views

Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere clash

43 mins ago | 627 Views

Red flags over Mnangagwa deals

45 mins ago | 402 Views

Mutsvangwa in vote-buying storm

46 mins ago | 320 Views

Mnangagwa's minister ordered to pay back $400,000 loan

46 mins ago | 167 Views

$3 000 worth of property lost in fire

47 mins ago | 66 Views

Bad omen for Mnangagwa

47 mins ago | 340 Views

The unholy marriage between the Chiefs and Zanu-PF

48 mins ago | 74 Views

ZEC taken to task over Braille ballot papers

49 mins ago | 81 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa, Chiwenga protestor off the hook

50 mins ago | 74 Views

Student nurse jailed 6 years

50 mins ago | 310 Views

Teachers divided over strike

50 mins ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket appoint selection panel

51 mins ago | 35 Views

MDC Alliance battle to succeed Ian Kay intensifies

52 mins ago | 155 Views

Soldier finds used condoms in his house, goes berserk

52 mins ago | 214 Views

PPC's general manager dies in car crash

53 mins ago | 203 Views

Chamisa must back his democracy claims by holding primary elections

53 mins ago | 57 Views

Amini takes over at Bulawayo City

53 mins ago | 69 Views

Crocodile attack woman discharged from hospital

55 mins ago | 92 Views

2 foreign investors contracted to operate Ekusileni Hospital

56 mins ago | 95 Views

Mutasa told to walk

56 mins ago | 148 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube's wife out of danger

57 mins ago | 118 Views

Cost of living up

58 mins ago | 117 Views

Mafa remains the man of the people

58 mins ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket under probe

58 mins ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe left with 1 week's supply of beer

59 mins ago | 217 Views

Fifa dismiss Chiyangwa's claims

1 hr ago | 179 Views

City of Gweru to expand CBD

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Miner shot in the head in clash with police

1 hr ago | 88 Views

ZRP to undergo overhaul

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Zanu-PF lines up campaign rallies

1 hr ago | 114 Views

RBZ blessed bread price increase

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Obert Mpofu sues chief for defamation

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Zanu-PF rejects MDC-T proposals

1 hr ago | 254 Views

'Tsvangirai lacked diplomatic etiquette,' says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 253 Views

Dembare fined only $2,000 for stadium violence

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Zanu-PF battle lines drawn as poll reruns beckon

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Man found in possession of ivory sentenced

8 hrs ago | 757 Views

Daily Academic Sociology Questions and Answers

9 hrs ago | 260 Views

A mother's touch, a mysterious hand!

9 hrs ago | 792 Views

Chiwenga has cancer

10 hrs ago | 7916 Views

Mnangagwa says 'heads to roll after polls'

10 hrs ago | 3664 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days