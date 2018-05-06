Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZRP to undergo overhaul

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga says the police force will be streamlined through the abolishment of redundant sections and the deployment of more personnel to operational duties.

Addressing senior police officers in Bindura during his recent tour of Mashonaland Central province, Comm-Gen Matanga said: "My desire is to see most of the personnel being devoted to operational duties. This will entail restructuring and thinning or even abolishment of some sections identified to be redundant or perform duplicate roles.

"This inevitable process is necessary in availing additional staff for deployment to operational stations. As ZRP, we should remain alive to the critical constitutional role we play in contributing towards the creation of an environment that is conducive to the holding of a free, fair, peaceful, credible and transparent election," he said.

Going forward, he said, police will concentrate on visible and responsible policing.

He added: "In this view, strong emphasis should be placed on visible and responsive policing. Visible policing coupled with effective supervisory mechanisms is the way to go. As such, it will be a common feature of policing in all four corners of the country."

Comm-Gen Matanga said police visibility will help constrict the breathing space for criminals.

He added that under the new dispensation, it is no longer policing as usual. He also emphasised the need for police officers to put the welfare of citizens first before their own comfort.

Further, the police boss appealed to political players and citizens to cooperate with the police as they exercise their constitutional mandate during the forthcoming plebiscite.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #ZRP, #Matanga, #Overhaul

Comments

Clothing bales on sale

Keyboard on sale

Sofas on sale

Bulawayo stand wanted

House to rent available

mkoba 6 $18 000 (4rmd)

On sale is pa system

Elephant lounge suites


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Grace Mugabe in trouble

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Obert Mpofu named in Hwange land grab

5 mins ago | 9 Views

The plight of war collaborators

8 mins ago | 14 Views

NSSA pensioners deserve more

9 mins ago | 27 Views

Drama in Parliament over 'coup government' comment

37 mins ago | 691 Views

Another Zanu-PF rerun announced

43 mins ago | 479 Views

WATCH: Yellow bone Chiwenga opens up on complexion

43 mins ago | 445 Views

Mugabe spared Parly grilling

44 mins ago | 183 Views

Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere clash

45 mins ago | 661 Views

Red flags over Mnangagwa deals

47 mins ago | 420 Views

Mutsvangwa in vote-buying storm

48 mins ago | 328 Views

Mnangagwa's minister ordered to pay back $400,000 loan

48 mins ago | 176 Views

$3 000 worth of property lost in fire

49 mins ago | 71 Views

Bad omen for Mnangagwa

49 mins ago | 356 Views

The unholy marriage between the Chiefs and Zanu-PF

50 mins ago | 80 Views

ZEC taken to task over Braille ballot papers

51 mins ago | 89 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa, Chiwenga protestor off the hook

51 mins ago | 75 Views

Student nurse jailed 6 years

52 mins ago | 323 Views

Teachers divided over strike

52 mins ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket appoint selection panel

53 mins ago | 35 Views

MDC Alliance battle to succeed Ian Kay intensifies

54 mins ago | 159 Views

Soldier finds used condoms in his house, goes berserk

54 mins ago | 228 Views

PPC's general manager dies in car crash

55 mins ago | 213 Views

Chamisa must back his democracy claims by holding primary elections

55 mins ago | 60 Views

Amini takes over at Bulawayo City

55 mins ago | 71 Views

Crocodile attack woman discharged from hospital

57 mins ago | 94 Views

2 foreign investors contracted to operate Ekusileni Hospital

58 mins ago | 97 Views

Mutasa told to walk

58 mins ago | 154 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube's wife out of danger

59 mins ago | 120 Views

Cost of living up

60 mins ago | 124 Views

Mafa remains the man of the people

60 mins ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket under probe

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe left with 1 week's supply of beer

1 hr ago | 226 Views

Fifa dismiss Chiyangwa's claims

1 hr ago | 185 Views

City of Gweru to expand CBD

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Miner shot in the head in clash with police

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Zanu-PF lines up campaign rallies

1 hr ago | 115 Views

RBZ blessed bread price increase

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Man killed over $2 meat

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Obert Mpofu sues chief for defamation

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Zanu-PF rejects MDC-T proposals

1 hr ago | 263 Views

'Tsvangirai lacked diplomatic etiquette,' says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 256 Views

Dembare fined only $2,000 for stadium violence

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Zanu-PF battle lines drawn as poll reruns beckon

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Man found in possession of ivory sentenced

8 hrs ago | 757 Views

Daily Academic Sociology Questions and Answers

9 hrs ago | 262 Views

A mother's touch, a mysterious hand!

9 hrs ago | 792 Views

Chiwenga has cancer

10 hrs ago | 7950 Views

Mnangagwa says 'heads to roll after polls'

10 hrs ago | 3669 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days