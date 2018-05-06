ZRP to undergo overhaul

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga says the police force will be streamlined through the abolishment of redundant sections and the deployment of more personnel to operational duties.Addressing senior police officers in Bindura during his recent tour of Mashonaland Central province, Comm-Gen Matanga said: "My desire is to see most of the personnel being devoted to operational duties. This will entail restructuring and thinning or even abolishment of some sections identified to be redundant or perform duplicate roles."This inevitable process is necessary in availing additional staff for deployment to operational stations. As ZRP, we should remain alive to the critical constitutional role we play in contributing towards the creation of an environment that is conducive to the holding of a free, fair, peaceful, credible and transparent election," he said.Going forward, he said, police will concentrate on visible and responsible policing.He added: "In this view, strong emphasis should be placed on visible and responsive policing. Visible policing coupled with effective supervisory mechanisms is the way to go. As such, it will be a common feature of policing in all four corners of the country."Comm-Gen Matanga said police visibility will help constrict the breathing space for criminals.He added that under the new dispensation, it is no longer policing as usual. He also emphasised the need for police officers to put the welfare of citizens first before their own comfort.Further, the police boss appealed to political players and citizens to cooperate with the police as they exercise their constitutional mandate during the forthcoming plebiscite.