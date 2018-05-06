Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Carl Joshua Ncube's wife out of danger

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
TOP comedian, Carl Joshua Ncube's wife, Nelsy, who was admitted to a hospital in Victoria Falls, has been discharged although she has not fully recovered.

Nelsy, who doubles up as Carl's manager, had been admitted to Health Bridge, a private hospital in the resort town after suffering from a lung infection.

She is now recovering at home where she is being monitored by the comedian who spent the greater part of Monday night looking for remedies to make his wife feel better.

Posting on his Facebook profile, Carl said: "It was a rough night with Nelsy because of this lung infection which is presenting itself as asthmatic attacks, although she's not asthmatic.

"Last night, (Monday) something kept triggering attacks and coughing bouts but I discovered that if she even got a slight bit of cold she would get set off, the same as if she went outside. Have been keeping her warm and inhaler on hand and she has been stable since early this morning," wrote Carl. "For now though, so far so good. I'm trying to make her not be a micro manager which is a hard task."

He thanked friends and fans for having supported them during this trying time adding that he had tried cheering Nelsy up with his jokes but realised they were worsening the situation as they were triggering the asthma attacks.

"I stopped telling her jokes to cheer her up as that was not helping at all," Carl said.

Nelsy had performed on Sunday at the just ended Harare International Festival of the Arts during the Girls Killing it comedy night. She shared the stage with poet Wadzanai "Black Pearl' Chiuriri and Chipo Chikara.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chroncle
More on: #Carl, #Joshua, #Ncube

Comments

Extra lessons on offerb

Honda fit for sale

Elephant lounge suites

For sale is vonyx speaker set

Golf for swap

Keyboard on sale

House to rent available

Ml320cdi 2007


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Grace Mugabe in trouble

10 mins ago | 58 Views

Obert Mpofu named in Hwange land grab

12 mins ago | 31 Views

The plight of war collaborators

15 mins ago | 31 Views

NSSA pensioners deserve more

16 mins ago | 48 Views

Drama in Parliament over 'coup government' comment

44 mins ago | 847 Views

Another Zanu-PF rerun announced

50 mins ago | 562 Views

WATCH: Yellow bone Chiwenga opens up on complexion

51 mins ago | 521 Views

Mugabe spared Parly grilling

51 mins ago | 217 Views

Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere clash

52 mins ago | 786 Views

Red flags over Mnangagwa deals

54 mins ago | 491 Views

Mutsvangwa in vote-buying storm

55 mins ago | 374 Views

Mnangagwa's minister ordered to pay back $400,000 loan

55 mins ago | 202 Views

$3 000 worth of property lost in fire

56 mins ago | 83 Views

Bad omen for Mnangagwa

56 mins ago | 412 Views

The unholy marriage between the Chiefs and Zanu-PF

57 mins ago | 94 Views

ZEC taken to task over Braille ballot papers

58 mins ago | 101 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa, Chiwenga protestor off the hook

59 mins ago | 87 Views

Student nurse jailed 6 years

59 mins ago | 373 Views

Teachers divided over strike

60 mins ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket appoint selection panel

1 hr ago | 39 Views

MDC Alliance battle to succeed Ian Kay intensifies

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Soldier finds used condoms in his house, goes berserk

1 hr ago | 266 Views

PPC's general manager dies in car crash

1 hr ago | 244 Views

Chamisa must back his democracy claims by holding primary elections

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Amini takes over at Bulawayo City

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Crocodile attack woman discharged from hospital

1 hr ago | 102 Views

2 foreign investors contracted to operate Ekusileni Hospital

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Mutasa told to walk

1 hr ago | 172 Views

Cost of living up

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Mafa remains the man of the people

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket under probe

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe left with 1 week's supply of beer

1 hr ago | 263 Views

Fifa dismiss Chiyangwa's claims

1 hr ago | 210 Views

City of Gweru to expand CBD

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Miner shot in the head in clash with police

1 hr ago | 106 Views

ZRP to undergo overhaul

1 hr ago | 229 Views

Zanu-PF lines up campaign rallies

1 hr ago | 126 Views

RBZ blessed bread price increase

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Man killed over $2 meat

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Obert Mpofu sues chief for defamation

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Zanu-PF rejects MDC-T proposals

1 hr ago | 284 Views

'Tsvangirai lacked diplomatic etiquette,' says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 273 Views

Dembare fined only $2,000 for stadium violence

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Zanu-PF battle lines drawn as poll reruns beckon

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Man found in possession of ivory sentenced

8 hrs ago | 758 Views

Daily Academic Sociology Questions and Answers

9 hrs ago | 263 Views

A mother's touch, a mysterious hand!

9 hrs ago | 798 Views

Chiwenga has cancer

10 hrs ago | 8064 Views

Mnangagwa says 'heads to roll after polls'

10 hrs ago | 3692 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days