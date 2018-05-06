Carl Joshua Ncube's wife out of danger

News / National

by Staff reporter

TOP comedian, Carl Joshua Ncube's wife, Nelsy, who was admitted to a hospital in Victoria Falls, has been discharged although she has not fully recovered.Nelsy, who doubles up as Carl's manager, had been admitted to Health Bridge, a private hospital in the resort town after suffering from a lung infection.She is now recovering at home where she is being monitored by the comedian who spent the greater part of Monday night looking for remedies to make his wife feel better.Posting on his Facebook profile, Carl said: "It was a rough night with Nelsy because of this lung infection which is presenting itself as asthmatic attacks, although she's not asthmatic."Last night, (Monday) something kept triggering attacks and coughing bouts but I discovered that if she even got a slight bit of cold she would get set off, the same as if she went outside. Have been keeping her warm and inhaler on hand and she has been stable since early this morning," wrote Carl. "For now though, so far so good. I'm trying to make her not be a micro manager which is a hard task."He thanked friends and fans for having supported them during this trying time adding that he had tried cheering Nelsy up with his jokes but realised they were worsening the situation as they were triggering the asthma attacks."I stopped telling her jokes to cheer her up as that was not helping at all," Carl said.Nelsy had performed on Sunday at the just ended Harare International Festival of the Arts during the Girls Killing it comedy night. She shared the stage with poet Wadzanai "Black Pearl' Chiuriri and Chipo Chikara.