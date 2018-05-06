Soldier finds used condoms in his house, goes berserk

News / National

by Staff reporter

A SOLDIER attached to Inkomo barracks ran wild and assaulted his wife before destroying property after he found used condoms in their house.Honoured Unengoni Dube (28) from Pumula North suburb in Bulawayo lost it when he got home to find used condoms and his wife, Ms Sibhekile Nyathi, could not account for them.Dube accused his wife, a teacher at Tjompani Primary School in Plumtree, of being a prostitute and also damaged their plasma television and a coffee table out of anger.He appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndhlovu facing physical abuse and malicious damage to property charges.Dube pleaded guilty to both counts and was fined $100 or 90 days in prison if he fails to pay.Prosecuting, Mr Tony Kamudyariwa said Dube assaulted his wife on Sunday. "On May 6 at around 12 noon, the complainant had a misunderstanding with the accused over used condoms he found in their house. The accused slapped her several times on her face. He also damaged a plasma television with his fist and a coffee table, saying the complainant was a prostitute," he said.The prosecutor said the damaged property was valued at $600.